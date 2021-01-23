Kroger employee charged with stealing nearly $1 million from the company to buy guns, cars, and clothes

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Social distancing decals are seen on the floor of a different Ralphs Kroger grocery store in California.

A former Kroger employee was charged with stealing nearly $US1 million from the company in two weeks.

Tre Brown, 19, created 40 false returns and put them on several credit cards, police in Gwinnett, Georgia, said.

Investigators said Brown bought two vehicles, guns, shoes, and clothes with the money.

A former Kroger employee in Duluth, Georgia, has been arrested and accused of stealing nearly $US1 million from the company.

Tre Brown, 19, created more than 40 returns for non-existent items and put them on several credit cards, according to a statement from the Gwinnett County Police.

Corporate employees noticed the fraudulent transactions and contacted police.

Police say he was able to steal more than $US980,000 in just two weeks between December and January.

Authorities told The New York Times that Brown stole the money while a supermarket compliance officer was away.

Police said Brown used the stolen money to buy clothes, guns, shoes, and two cars. Before being arrested, Brown totaled one of the vehicles, investigators said.

A portion of the money was returned after Brown’s arrest.

AJC reported that Brown is being charged with one count of felony theft.

