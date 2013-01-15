HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Russian Royal Is Selling Her Lincoln centre Condo For $8 Million

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Kristina Kovalenko may not have political power as the princess of a tiny Russian republic, but she certainly knows how to turn a profit on NYC real estate.The royal purchased her Liberty Lofts condo in August of 2009 for $4.2 million, and after three years of living in her luxurious penthouse is now flipping the home for $8 million, according to a report in The New York Observer.



Natalia Gavrilov, the broker handling the sale at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, said that the 50% price hike was due to the property’s unique layout and NYC location. “There’s really no inventory like this, especially the high-end apartments,” she told The Observer.

The princess originally bought the pad as a four bedroom, but transformed one of the rooms into her own personal walk-in closet. The barrel vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and Juliet balconies all add to the dramatic and opulent decor as well.

