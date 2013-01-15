HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Russian Royal Is Selling Her Lincoln centre Condo For $8 Million

Megan Willett
43 West 64 Street

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Kristina Kovalenko may not have political power as the princess of a tiny Russian republic, but she certainly knows how to turn a profit on NYC real estate.The royal purchased her Liberty Lofts condo in August of 2009 for $4.2 million, and after three years of living in her luxurious penthouse is now flipping the home for $8 million, according to a report in The New York Observer.

Natalia Gavrilov, the broker handling the sale at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, said that the 50% price hike was due to the property’s unique layout and NYC location. “There’s really no inventory like this, especially the high-end apartments,” she told The Observer.

The princess originally bought the pad as a four bedroom, but transformed one of the rooms into her own personal walk-in closet. The barrel vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and Juliet balconies all add to the dramatic and opulent decor as well.

The Liberty Lofts building is just steps away from Lincoln centre and Central Park.

The gourmet kitchen features marble counter tops, a chef's stove, and top-of-the-line appliances.

The entire condo is approximately 3,700-square-feet.

Another view of the eating area with overhead chandelier and dramatic red wall.

The hardwood floors are polished to perfection in this hallway.

The master bedroom features a piano and a gas fireplace.

Two more baby grand pianos and vaulted ceilings can be found in the living room.

The master bathroom is decked out with white marble.

Kovalenko converted one of the bedrooms into her own personal walk-in closet.

And this quirky guest bedroom was saved from becoming a second closet.

