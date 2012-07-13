Daughter Of Controversial Alabama Football Coach Allegedly Punched Her Sorority Sister In The Face

Kristen Saban

Just another Saturday night in the Phi Mu sorority house at the University of Alabama.Kristin Saban, daughter of one of college football’s most controversial coaches Nick Saban, allegedly beat the stuffing out of her sorority sister in 2010 following a night on the town with three sorority members, according to a complaint filed by the Sarah Grimes, the alleged victim.



The entire complaint reads like an especially sordid episode of General Hospital. But here are some of the highlights (complaint via Above The Law):

“On Saturday, August 28 August 28,2010, Kristen Saban, McKinnon Moultire, Hannah Muncher, and Meaghan Williams were playing “power hour,” a drinking game where you drink every time the song changes.

“Around 12:00 a.m., August, 29, 2010, Kristen, McKinnon, Hannah, Meaghan, and Sarah went to the bar called Rounders.”

And here’s where the night becomes the stuff of teenage melodrama.

The complaint alleges Kristen became emotional, laid on the floor and complained no one understood “how it was” for her. Her friends ultimately became annoyed and told her to “please just shut up.”

Kristen, predictably, did not take too kindly to that, and yelled at Sarah “No one likes you, you don’t have any friends,” according to the complaint.

The night reportedly escalated when Kristen posted a mean Facebook status about Sarah and Sarah confronted her.

From the complaint:

“Kristen immediately used both of her hands and shoved Sarah into the corner of Courtney’s open door, slamming Sarah’s head.”

“Sarah defended herself by pushing Kristin into the opposite wall, saying “Don’t touch me.”

“Kristen proceeded to punch Sarah Grimes multiple times in her head and nose, and to pull Sarah’s hair, even though Kristen knew that Sarah had really bad migraines from a prior head injury from an automobile accident.”

Sarah suffered “severe emotional trauma” stemming from the beating, began seeing a psychologist, and needed nasal surgery to fix her injuries, according to the complaint.

Nick Saban, Kristen’s father, drew the ire of LSU fans everywhere when he left his coaching job at the school to take over the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN. However, just two years later he left the NFL and returned to college football to coach Alabama.

