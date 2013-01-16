'Manhattan Madam'/Former Hedge Fund VP Kristin Davis Is Running For NYC Mayor

Kristin Davis, the “Manhattan Madam” who provided call girls for Eliot Spitzer, is running for New York City Mayor, according to her website [via Absolute Return’s Lawrence Delevingne].



If she becomes the next mayor, Davis, who used to work at a hedge fund, says she will work with the industry.

Davis told Absolute Return in an interview that she wants to work with hedge funds on compliance with SEC rules and finding a level of transparency to boost trust between the markets and the funds.

For the campaign, she’s running as a Libertarian and branding herself as the “Libertarian Lady.” Her platform focuses on ending restrictions on soft drink sizes, gambling and marijuana, AR points out.

Now check out her bio from her campaign website here:

Kristin Davis, Libertarian, Entrepreneur, businesswoman, former Hedge Fund VP, also former Manhattan Madam who supplied disgraced Governor Eliot Spitzer with escorts. In 2008, she was convicted of 1 count of promoting prostitution in the 3rd degree and served 4 months in Rikers Island, also forfeiting all of her assets.

“No one values freedom as much as someone who has lost it. In prison I read Milton Freedman, Rand, Von Mises, Goldwater and de Tocqueville. I became a deep believer in personal and economic freedom.” Said Davis.

Davis ran for Governor of NY 2010 as a protest candidate on a Libertarian platform. She is a critic of Sexism in our Criminal Justice System and strong advocate of Marriage Equality and legalization and taxation of Marijuana, now running non-profit-HOPE HOUSE to combat sex trafficking and help women who are forced to a life of prostitution against their will. www.westoptrafficking.com

Kristin Davis is a member of the NY Libertarian Party and is a strong supporter of Former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson and his campaign for President

We imagine she has some stiff competition.

