Kristin Davis reveals that she auditioned for the role of Monica on ‘Friends’ before playing Charlotte on ‘SATC’

Kristin Davis appeared on the most recent episode of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’ CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Kristin Davis appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Davis said she auditioned for the role of Monica Geller on “Friends,” which was played by Courteney Cox.

Davis went on to play Charlotte York in “Sex and the City” and the show’s reboot.

Kristin Davis almost snagged one of the most popular roles on the hit sitcom series “Friends.”

On Friday, Davis appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to talk about the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That.” Davis, 56, recalled auditioning for the role of Monica Geller alongside Courteney Cox, 57, who would eventually land the coveted role.

Davis said she was “one of like 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica.”

“Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time, and we used to hang out,” Davis said. “The rest of us were, like, unemployed actor-waitresses types and we would hang out after class.”

Davis continued, saying that she discovered Cox scored the role while shopping together.

“One day, Courteney was like, ‘Hey guys, do you want to come car shopping with me?'” Davis added that Cox was excited because she had just filmed a TV pilot that she thought would do well.

Davis said that Cox decided to purchase a Porsche.

“We were like, ‘Wow! Is she for real?'” Davis said. “And it was ‘Friends,’ and it did go very well.”

Cox played Monica Geller on the NBC series for ten years before the 1994 show ended in 2004.

Courteney Cox scored the role of Monica Geller on ‘Friends.’ NBC/Getty Images

Although Davis later appeared in another role on “Friends,” she became a household name after playing Charlotte York in the “Sex and the City” franchise which premiered in 1998 and ran until 2004. The series reboot, “And Just Like That,” debuted this month on HBO Max.

Recently, Davis shot down critics who made negative comments about her appearance after paparazzi arrived at the “And Just Like That” set “trying to get bad pictures.”

“I feel angry, and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there,” Davis told The Times UK.

Davis also recalled how some media outlets focused on her weight while the original series aired.

“They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” she said. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.”

This week, controversy hit the “Sex and the City” reboot as Chris Noth — who played Mr. Big — was accused of sexually assaulting three women. In separate interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, two women claimed that Noth sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

In a statement to Insider’s Rebecca Cohen and Esme Mazzeo, Noth denied the allegations from the two women and said they were false.

One day later, a third woman accused Noth of sexual assault in 2010 in a report published by The Daily Beast. A representative for Noth told the outlet that the actor denies the accusation.

Following the accusations, Noth was dropped by A3 Artists Agency.