Kristin Chenoweth Roasts Anthony Weiner In 'Popular' Parody Song

Sweet Kristin Chenoweth came out swinging Tuesday night during an appearance on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”



The Broadway and TV star roasted Anthony Weiner in a parody song set to the tune of the play Wicked’s song “Popular.”

And the lyrics were spot-on.

“Become a monk, though they’ve seen your junk / Now you’ll play a different show/So let’s start ’cause you’ve got an awfully long way to go..”

The song continued, “Think about your dear wife Huma, hope she’s got a sense of humour/She should take a page from Hillary and become independent of her hubby, while you score a chatroom chubby.”

Chenoweth stated it bluntly, “You wanna be the mayor? Stop acting like a big ‘ol whore.”

Watch the entire performance below and be sure to listen to the lyrics:

