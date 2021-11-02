Kristin Chenoweth revealed her unique engagement ring that has more than 60 diamonds and 4 hidden sapphires

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant got engaged in New York City last week. David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images

Actress Kristin Chenoweth got engaged to musician Josh Bryant in New York City on Wednesday.

Her engagement ring is made from three large diamonds, 58 smaller ones, and four sapphire gems.

Rare Carat founder Ajay Anand told Insider that the jewelry could have cost $US60,000 ($AU80,766).

Theater legend Kristin Chenoweth is engaged, and she now has a ring covered in dozens of diamonds to mark the occasion.

Vogue reported on Friday that 39-year-old musician Josh Bryant proposed to the 53-year-old actress on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday.

He gifted her with a unique engagement ring he purchased from Bruce G. Weber Diamond Cellar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to People, and it contains 65 diamonds and gems.

Chenoweth shared photos of herself wearing the ring to Instagram on Friday, and wrote: “Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! ????????‍♂️????‍♀️???? “

The ring, as seen in photos shared with People, has three oval diamonds surrounded by halos of smaller stones. The publication reports that there are 61 diamonds included in the ring altogether, and that the design was created by De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov.

As People reported, Bryant also added “four faint pink sapphires on the band under the mounting” to surprise his fiancée.

Ajay Anand, the CEO and founder of diamond search engine Rare Carat, told Insider that the ring likely came with a hefty price tag as well. It could have cost up to $US60,000 ($AU80,766), according to the expert.

The couple first met in 2016, according to Vogue, and reportedly began dating in the summer of 2018. It was their engagement, however, that has become Bryant’s “happiest day,” as he wrote on Instagram.

Josh Bryant shared this photo after their engagement. Josh Bryant/Instagram

“She said YES!!!” Bryant wrote about Chenoweth. “Happiest day of my life! She is perfect in every way and I will always love you baby! I will cherish you forever.”