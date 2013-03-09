DAY IN THE LIFE: Kristin Cavallari Debuts Her New Shoe Line In Vegas

Photo: Courtesy Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari, 26, walked off hit MTV show “The Hills” directly into a pair of Chinese Laundry high heels.



The former reality star has transitioned with seeming ease from Hollywood party girl into her latest roles as mother to six-month-old Camden, fiancé to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and designer of new shoe line, Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari.

K.Cav gave Business Insider an exclusive sneak peek into a day in her life as she recently debuted the new shoe line in Las Vegas during big apparel trade shows Magic Market Week and FN Platform.

My work day begins ... Hair, make up and squeezing in a little fan love before heading out the door. I'm in Las Vegas for Magic Market Week/ FN Platform with my new shoe collection for Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari and there's lots to do today! I'm very excited to present my latest designs and meet all the great people that Magic brings out. First stop, the offices of Zappos.com. Zappos is one of my favourite sites to online shop so I'm very excited that they're carrying my shoe line. I stopped by their Las Vegas office on my way over to Platform to meet their team and talk about the latest looks from my new collection. Such great people there and I'm thrilled to be working with them! Press time. Next up, I stopped by to visit the lovely people of Fox 5 Las Vegas to talk shoe shop. A shoe presentation and charity wheel spin later, it was off to Platform! Next stop, Platform! Now that I've got my badge, I'm official and ready to go! Setting up shop at my booth. Now that I'm at my very own booth, it's set-up time! I'm going through my new collection and picking my top favourites to display. Which, by the way, is very difficult because all of the new designs come in a variety of amazing colours and I love them all ... decisions, decisions. All set and ready to shoe the world! With all my new favourites front and centre, my team and I are ready to be seen! A very exciting moment considering how much work and passion went into the new collection and this presentation. Talking future collections with my design team. My wonderful design team, Mark Jankowski and Shayna Fitzpatrick, join me in our Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari booth to talk about the new collection and all that's coming up for fall with our visitors. Having fun with fans. After Platform it was off to Magic to finish off the day. It sure has been a long one but meeting the amazing fans is always fun and my favourite part of it all! So many sweet people came by to show love and support and I'm so grateful for that. I could have chatted with my fellow shoe lovers all day. Thanks for coming out, guys!

