Chrissy Teigen defends Kristin Cavallari after the internet bashed her kids for being too skinny

Reality star Kristin Cavallari posted a photo of her two sons on the beach last week and was met with a wave of criticism over their weight.

“Seeing pictures of your boys and how they look is a bit shocking to see,” one user wrote on Cavallari’s Instagram post.

“Sorry that the truth hurts,” added another commenter. “But the poor child’s bones are popping out. Instead of getting mad at everyone for being alarmed look in to the child’s diet.”



Cavallari was not having it from her haters.

She fired back by responding in the comments of the post: “Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I’ve ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha.”

After Cavallari stuck up for her parenting skills, she received a wave of positive support in her comments section:

But her most famous supporter is fellow new mum Chrissy Teigen, who stuck up for Cavallari on Twitter:

@enews I will never know why parents criticise others so harshly, knowing they’d go insane if they were on the receiving end ALLTHETIME.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2016

Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear that Cavallari has let the haters ruin her vacation with her three children and husband, Jay Cutler:







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.