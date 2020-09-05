Kristin Cavallari took us through every outfit she wore for a week, and the CEO's style is a huge departure from her 'Laguna Beach' days

Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari gave Insider a look at her outfits for seven days.

Kristin Cavallari, reality star and founder of Uncommon James, walked Insider through a week in her wardrobe.

The 33-year-old CEO described her style as effortless and chic.

Cavallari told Insider she’s excited to be working in the office again, as it gives her an excuse to get dressed up every day.

As the owner of a jewellery brand, it’s no surprise that Cavallari loves to elevate the outfits she picks out by adding lots of accessories.

Kristin Cavallari has become a household name since starring on MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” and most recently, her E! series “Very Cavallari.”

In 2017, the 33-year-old reality star started the jewellery company Uncommon James, which has since grown into a multimillion-dollar business that now offers home goods and children’s clothing.

The brand is also launching semi-fine jewellery in September. Cavallari said it will all be 14-karat gold-plated silver with real diamonds, and pieces will range in price from $US100 to $US500.

“These are pieces that will last you forever,” she said. “They are perfect if you want to buy someone a gift, or if you just want to celebrate yourself and splurge a little bit more. They are made for a special moment in your life and I’m really looking forward to launching that.”

Speaking to Insider, Cavallari described her own style as effortless, chic, and simple. She’s a big fan of wearing basics and will often elevate a look by adding accessories.

“I don’t want to overthink things, but I still want to look put together,” she said. “It took me a long time to figure out what my style is, and now I know what works on my body, what I love, and I don’t stray too far from that.”

As part of Insider’s fashion series, “A Week In My Wardrobe,” we asked Cavallari to give us a look at her outfits for seven days. Here’s what she wore during a week in August.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

Kristin Cavallari chose an all-black outfit with leopard booties to start her week.

Kristin Cavallari Cavallari wore a cropped top with a midi skirt on Monday.

Cavallari has been going back into her office in Nashville, Tennessee, for a few weeks now, which has given her an excuse to get dressed up again.

On Monday, she wore a Vince top, a $US250 Anine Bing skirt, Gianvito Rossi leopard booties, and Uncommon James jewellery.

Speaking to Insider about her style, Cavallari said she didn’t think much about what she was wearing while she was growing up. It wasn’t until after she starred on “Laguna Beach” and moved to Los Angeles that she started working with stylists and taking an interest in fashion.

“Before, I was all over the map,” she said of her style. “And now I’ve really figured it out, and I’m much happier being in my little box rather than trying a million different things.”

One thing Cavallari has also learned over the years from working with stylists is the importance of tailoring, and how big of a difference it can make when you put on an outfit.

“It’s something I never did in the past, and now it’s rare that I actually don’t tailor something,” she said.

Cavallari always gets dressed up on Tuesdays for a big meeting at the Uncommon James office.

Kristin Cavallari Cavallari wore a pink blazer dress on Tuesday.

For this Tuesday meeting, Cavallari wore a $US445 Marissa Webb dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Uncommon James jewellery.

She told Insider she always picks out her office looks the night before because she doesn’t have time in the morning.

“It shaves off time,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll pick one specific piece and build an outfit around that.”

On Wednesday, Cavallari wore a chic pair of high-waisted shorts with a V-neck top.

Kristin Cavallari Cavallari matched her top to her black Prada heels on Wednesday.

Cavallari wore a Free People top, $US298 Marissa Webb shorts that were sold out at the time of writing, Prada heels, and Uncommon James jewellery for another day in the office.

She said a common misconception people have of her is that she’s constantly shopping, but that’s actually not the case. When she does shop, though, it’s often online at places like Intermix and Revolve.

“I’ll use my stylist [Dani Michelle] once in a blue moon to help me out, but that’s pretty much it,” she said. “When I was filming ‘Very Cavallari,’ I was shopping a lot more because I just needed more clothes for filming.”

Cavallari opted for a more casual look on Thursday since she had already dressed up earlier in the week.

Kristin Cavallari Cavallari wore jeans on Thursday.

Cavallari wore a top from The Line by K, Paige jeans, Alias Mae heels, and Uncommon James jewellery.

The 33-year-old CEO told Insider she loves accessories because they can elevate any outfit, including the one she wore on this day.

“I love all the vintage trends in the jewellery world right now,” she said. “I love that everything that’s popular is stuff our grandmas would have had. Everything that is old is new again, which I think is great!”

Cavallari traded in her heels for some flats on Friday to work from home and run errands.

Kristin Cavallari Cavallari wore a bright-orange top on Friday.

She wore a $US225 ALC top that was on final sale for $US84 at the time of writing, an AGOLDE denim skirt, Alexander McQueen sneakers, and Uncommon James jewellery.

“I’m really into bright colours at the moment,” she said, adding that bright colours are typically not her style.

Cavallari told Insider her perfect outfit would look a lot like the one she wore on this day, but she might swap out the sneakers for a pair of booties to be comfortable while still looking put together.

“It looks like I took some time to actually think about an outfit, but it really only took me two minutes to pick out,” she said.

Cavallari said she typically lives in leggings during weekends, but she got dressed up on this particular Saturday for a dinner party with her girlfriends.

Kristin Cavallari Cavallari said she rarely dresses up on the weekends.

A typical weekday for Cavallari involves waking up at 5 a.m., working out, making breakfast for her kids, packing their lunches, dropping them off at school, and heading into the office.

Her weekends look a bit different, though. Cavallari said she doesn’t work out, is more relaxed about what she eats, lives in leggings, and doesn’t wear any makeup.

But on this particular Saturday, Cavallari was hosting a dinner party, so she got dressed up in an ALC top, a Marissa Webb skirt that was sold out at the time of writing, Saint Laurent heels, and Uncommon James jewellery.

On Sunday, Cavallari went back to her usual weekend style in a T-shirt and leggings.

Kristin Cavallari Cavallari said she always wears casual outfits on Sundays.

Cavallari’s Sundays are spent hanging out with her kids and running around getting ready for the start of the workweek again.

“I live in my leggings, I wear no makeup, and I just love my weekends for that,” she said.

On this day, Cavallari wore a black shirt from Topshop, Beach Riot leggings, APL slides, and Uncommon James jewellery.

