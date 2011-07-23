Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Want A $430 Stock Pot For A Wedding Gift

Photo: AP

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler recently proposed to his girlfriend and TV personality Kristin Cavallari. While the exact date of the wedding has been cloaked in secrecy thus far, People Magazine has found and posted their wedding registries.The soon-to-be bride and groom have asked their wedding guests to get them various items from Crate & Barrel and Williams-Sonoma that all pertain to the kitchen.



We’re not sure which one of the two does most of the cooking. But they want a $36 rolling pin, a $430 copper stock pot, and a $2,800 knife set. We hope they’re cooking gourmet.

