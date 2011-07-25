Jay Cutler And Kristin Cavallari Have Broken Off Their Engagement

Photo: AP

Chicago Bears quarterback and television personality Kristin Cavallari have called off their engagement according to People Magazine.A source told People that Cutler dumped Cavallari. The source went on to say that, “She’s absolutely devastated. She can’t believe this is happening.”



A source shared similar information with E! News stating that, “Jay got cold feet. Kristin is stunned.” Cavallari’s twitter account seems to also verify the report. She tweeted, “Thanks for the support. Love u guys,” this past Sunday when the news initially broke.

The couple dated for 10 months, and just finished planning their set for July of next year. Their wedding registry was released last week.

