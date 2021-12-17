Kristin Cavallari shared her go-to holiday outfits if you’re looking for festive wardrobe inspiration

- Kristin Cavallari told Insider she’s looking for any excuse to get dressed up this holiday season.
- Here’s a look at some of her holiday-inspired outfits, which incorporate basics and statement pieces.
- This article is part of the “How to Holiday” series, which highlights the best ways to embrace and prepare for the festive season.
“I’m going to wear a dress, just because I can,” she said.
When it comes to dressing up, Cavallari told Insider that she thinks less is more.
“I’m all about simplicity,” she said. “I think basics can really take you far.”
For a dinner gathering during the holidays, Cavallari said she might wear an outfit like the one pictured above. She paired a brown crop top and skirt set from ALC with a statement jacket from the same brand. She completed the look with Saint Laurent boots and jewelry from her own brand, Uncommon James.
“I know what works on my body,” she said. “I think it’s just a learning experience and a part of getting older.”
Cavallari said an outfit like the one she wore in the photo above would be another great option for a holiday dinner party. In the picture, she is wearing black Frame pants, a Free People top, an Alexander McQueen blazer, and a Chanel purse. She paired it all with Schutz boots and Uncommon James jewelry.
Boots can easily be dressed up or down with a dress or jeans and they will never go out of style, she said.
“It’s always a safe bet, and it always looks good,” Cavallari added.
Cavallari said she would wear her Chrissy Teigen for Revolve boots with a black romper from Lovers and Friends, a Chanel purse, and Uncommon James jewelry for drinks with friends before the holidays.
For example, Cavallari dressed up a Nanushka brown leather top with an Anine Bing silk skirt and Schutz heels. She added Uncommon James jewelry and a Saint Laurent purse.
The CEO of Uncommon James dressed up her black Jacquemus dress with Stuart Weitzman heels, a Chanel purse, and Uncommon James jewelry.
While she’s looking forward to dressing up, Cavallari said she’s most excited to have cozy nights at home with her family.
This year, she said she’s looking forward to making her famous homemade meatballs and sauce, and taking her kids skiing the day after Christmas. It’s a time of year that Cavallari loves because she enjoys the cold weather and the activities that come with that.
“I love having my house really cozy and just making yummy food,” she said.