Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Expecting A Baby! – Here’s Today's Buzz

- The rumours are true: Heidi Klum and Seal confirm they are separating and it may have to do with some thorns in Seal’s rose.
- Rihanna is sans makeup and some under garments as she arrives in Los Angeles from her Hawaii vacation.
- While Vanessa Hudgens starts her Hawaii vacation by showing off her bikini bod in the ocean.
- Hillary Duff is legally brunette and seriously baby bumping’.
- Tracy Morgan hospitalized after falling unconscious at the Sundance Film Festival.
- Cavallari, 25, and her fiancé Cutler, 28, are expecting their first child. And we suspect a wedding is right around the corner!
