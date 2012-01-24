Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Are Expecting A Baby! – Here’s Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman

                

heidi klum Seal

  • The rumours are true: Heidi Klum and Seal confirm they are separating and it may have to do with some thorns in Seal’s rose.
  • Rihanna is sans makeup and some under garments as she arrives in Los Angeles from her Hawaii vacation.
  • While Vanessa Hudgens starts her Hawaii vacation by showing off her bikini bod in the ocean.
  • Hillary Duff is legally brunette and seriously baby bumping’.
  • Tracy Morgan hospitalized after falling unconscious at the Sundance Film Festival.
  • Cavallari, 25, and her fiancé Cutler, 28, are expecting their first child. And we suspect a wedding is right around the corner!

