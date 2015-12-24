Kristin Addis quit her job to travel the world solo

In March 2012, Kristin Addis quit her job as an investment banker in Southern California to travel the world.

Before she left, she’d been earning six figures a year, including commission. However, she wasn’t happy with her lifestyle. “I thought there had to be more to life than that,” she said.

So she set out to find it.

Less than a year later, Addis bought a one-way ticket to Bangkok, planning to travel overland through Southeast Asia. Since then, the now 29-year-old has largely stayed on the move, documenting her journey through her blog, Be My Travel Muse, and sharing the expertise she’s gathered in her book, “Conquering Mountains: The Guide to Solo Female Travel,” produced with Matt Kepnes of Nomadic Matt.

Story by Libby Kane and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

