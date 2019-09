In case you missed NBC’s three-hour broadcast of “The Sound of Music Live,” “Saturday Night Live” performed their own condensed version with Kristen Wiig.

Wiig returned as the popular, awkward tiny, baby-handed Dooneese. SNL veteran Fred Armisen also popped up in the cold open sketch.

We think we prefer this version more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.