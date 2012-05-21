Kristen Wiig Says An Emotional Goodbye To 'SNL' After 7 Years—Here's Today's Buzz

- “Terminator 3” actor Nick Stahl has been found over 10 days after he was reported missing by his wife. The 32-year-old actor is now in treatment at an undisclosed location.
- Former Disney star Raven Symoné is refusing to address rumours that she is living with her girlfriend. But she did tweet: “I’m living my PERSONAL life the way I’m happiest. I’m not one, in my 25 year career to disclose who I’m dating. and I shall not start now. My sexual orientation is mine, and the person I’m datings to know.”
- While Jennifer Lopez and and her much younger boy toy Casper Smart hit The Grove shopping mall this weekend, her ex Marc Anthony debuted his new model girlfriend on a red carpet in Los Angeles.
- “Community” showrunner Dan Harmon says “literally nobody called me” to tell him he was fired from the show he created. The firing comes after drama with the show’s star Chevy Chase and other cast members.
- 25-year-old Kristin Cavallari throws a baby shower fit for a “Hills” episode.
- “Mad Men” Creator Matt Weiner says he knew actress Jessica Paré was the perfect Megan Draper because “When I saw her auditioning, she was mysterious, confident, youthful.”
- Mick Jagger and Lorne Michaels help Kristen Wiig say an emotional goodbye to “Saturday Night Live” after seven years on the show. Watch below.
