Kristen Wiig returned to host “Saturday Night Live” last night after leaving the show nearly a year ago.



For her big return, she opened the show performing her own parody of the Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited.”

It was full of llamas, Jonah Hill, and Wiig’s popular SNL character Gilly.

Check it out below:

