Kristen Wiig Went On Jimmy Fallon As Michael Jordan And It Was Amazing

Aly Weisman

Kristen Wiig appeared on “Late Night” with Jimmy Fallon Monday, but she wasn’t quite herself.

The actress/comedian went on as NBA great Michael Jordan  wearing his jersey, sneakers and even hawking his perfume — all for no apparent reason. But it’s brilliant. Watch below:

But the best part of Wiig’s appearance is when Fallon tricks her into singing “Michael Jordan’s favourite song” which then turns into Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”:

