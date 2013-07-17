Kristen Wiig Went On Jimmy Fallon As Michael Jordan And It Was Amazing

Kristen Wiig appeared on “Late Night” with Jimmy Fallon Monday, but she wasn’t quite herself.



The actress/comedian went on as NBA great Michael Jordan — wearing his jersey, sneakers and even hawking his perfume — all for no apparent reason. But it’s brilliant. Watch below:

But the best part of Wiig’s appearance is when Fallon tricks her into singing “Michael Jordan’s favourite song” which then turns into Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”:

