This photo of Kristen Wiig and a young 'Ghostbusters' fan shows why the movie is so important

After months of anticipation, speculation, and controversy, the female-led “Ghostbusters” sequel is finally coming to theatres.

The film, starring Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon as the next generation of Ghostbusters, drew the ire of fans afraid that a female reboot would ruin the original. Sexism was arguably involved in the criticism, given that nobody had even seen the film that they were already bashing.

But a photo captured at the premiere shows what the new “Ghostbusters” could mean for the future of Hollywood: More blockbusters led by female stars, creating new role models for young girls.

In the photo, Wiig is seen greeting a young girl decked out in Ghostbusters gear, while another young girl looks on in awe.

The girls were among a group of costumed dancers who performed on the red carpet.

Ever since the modern blockbuster first launched, Hollywood has aimed its big summer movies at a mostly male audience, thus leaving women largely out of starring roles in action movies.

But gender equality in films is slowly but surely starting to progress. Daisy Ridley was arguably the best new character introduced in “The Force Awakens,” and the next “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One,” will be led by Felicity Jones.

After the picture of Wiig and her young fans surfaced, Twitter users have been pointing out just how important female heroes in movies are to young girls.

This *is* important. When my daughter was little, it was a tough search for female heroes amidst the male legions. https://t.co/AAoSVIAACq

— Jonathan L. Howard (@JonathanLHoward) July 11, 2016

“Ghostbusters” will be out in theatres on July 15.

