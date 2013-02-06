Kristen Wiig Joins Will Ferrell For 'Anchorman' Sequel — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty
- After their hilarious Golden Globes presentation, Kristen Wiig has joined her former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Will Ferrell for the “Anchorman” sequel. Original cast members Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carrell and Dave Koechner will also be back for “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” due in theatres December 20.
- Robert De Niro cemented his hands and feet yesterday in front of Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre.
- A filmmaker is making an independent movie pivoting around the horrific school shooting in Newtown, Conn. “Illness” plans to depict a mentally ill 13-year-old boy whose parents begin worrying about him after the Newtown massacre. Worse, the plan is to film in Ridgefield, Conn., 20 miles from Newtown, although Ridgefield officials have expressed opposition.
- Katie Couric has landed an interview with the widow of Joe Paterno. Sue Paterno will answer questions for the first time since the Jerry Sandusky sex-abuse scandal rocked Penn State.
- Brandi Glanville reveals she knew her husband Eddie Cibrian was cheating with LeAnn Rimes after the then-married couples went on a double date and Rimes pulled Cibrian on-stage to sing “I Got You Babe” during karaoke.
- “Magic Mike” the musical will have a song about thongs … and will include lap dances.
- Check out the outtakes from Rihanna’s racy photo shoot with Terry Richardson.
