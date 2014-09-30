Kristen Wiig And Bill Hader's Awkward Interview With Local News Anchor Who Didn't See Their Movie

Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader were promoting their new movie “The Skeleton Twins” on a local Denver news station this weekend when they realised anchor Chris Parente had not actually seen the movie.

Parente asked Wiig: “Kristen, I am thinking, on this program, doing the news completely full-frontal, completely nude. Do you recommend that? Do you have advice for going nude?”

After a confused Wiig didn’t know how to react, Parente insisted, “You do it in the film!”

“Not this film,” Wiig said with a laugh, adding, “that’s a different movie,” referring to her nude scene in “Welcome To Me.”

Hader broke up the awkward moment by joking, “No, I’m the one who is nude in this movie! And I’m upside down the entire time.”

Wiig ended the interview by saying, “this was great.”

Watch the awkward interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Parente responded by laughing off the incident on Facebook:

Post by Chris Parente.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.