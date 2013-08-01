Kristen Stewart Snaps At Paparazzi: 'You Don't Deserve to Breathe the Same Air I Do'

Kristen Stewart freaked out at a paparazzi Tuesday and started yelling obscenities at the photog while walking to her car.



In the video, Kristen hides behind a gate while shouting, “You’re a piece of s— and you don’t deserve to breathe the same air I do.”

The footage conveniently leaves out the moment when the man holding the camera provoked the actress, but she proceeds to call him a “f—face.”

Watch the TMZ video below:

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Kristen Stewart — GOES OFF on Pap – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe

