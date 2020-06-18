Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new movie that looks at her breakup with Prince Charles

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images Kristen Stewart.

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new movie titled “Spencer,” according to Deadline.

“Spencer” will be directed by Pablo Larraín, who transformed Natalie Portman into Jacqueline Kennedy in the 2016 movie “Jackie.”

The movie begins filming in early 2021, according to the trade.

Get ready for Kristen Stewart to take on her most demanding role yet, turning into Princess Diana.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Stewart will play Lady Di in “Spencer,” a drama that focuses on a weekend in the 1990s when Diana decides that her marriage with Prince Charles isn’t working and she now has to come to terms that she will not one day become the Queen of England.

The movie will be directed by Pablo Larraín, according to the trade.

Larraín has a history of doing stories on iconic women. He’s known best for directing the 2016 movie “Jackie,” which scored Natalie Portman a best actress nomination for her incredible performance as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. In that movie Portman’s likeness to Jackie-O is remarkable.

Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers/Getty Images and Fox Searchlights Pictures (L-R) Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961 and Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in ‘Jackie.’

It will be fascinating to see Stewart transform into Princess Diana.

Getty (L-R) Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín told Deadline. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”

And the internet is now abuzz with reactions:

robert pattinson as batman, kristen stewart as princess diana- what a time to be alive tbh — k3po ????‍♀️????️‍???? (@imperialroad) June 17, 2020

Real headline I just read: Pablo Larraín to direct Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana… You have my attention! pic.twitter.com/G1uMpfWqXz — Lisa Trifone (@LisaBeesa) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana ?!?! pic.twitter.com/FG4qhMaaFQ — Sarah Hearon (@sarahhearon) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart isn’t a bad actress… but playing Diana? We in for a treat — russell (@ughruss) June 17, 2020

Robert Pattinson as The Batman

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Also me: pic.twitter.com/ykK3Ksu4CK — emilly (@RobstenLovato) June 17, 2020

KRISTEN STEWART IS PLAYING PRINCESS DIANA IN A FILM DIRECTED BY Pablo Larraín CAN YALL HEAR ME SCREAM pic.twitter.com/nE4TeDy2S5 — Mody | BLM (@WildfireKristen) June 17, 2020

"Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana" me: pic.twitter.com/FBMgZLyLB0 — krie (@stewartxrnlds) June 17, 2020

So far, there is no release date information for the project, but Deadline reports that production will begin next year.

