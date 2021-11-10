Kristen Stewart said she had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2021 Met Gala

Kristen Stewart recently revealed she had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2021 Met Gala. Amy Sussman/Getty

Kristen Stewart had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2021 Met Gala.

The actress told People that she accidentally flashed her nipple to the other guests at her table.

Stewart wore head-to-toe Chanel to one of fashion’s biggest events.

Months after the 2021 Met Gala, Kristen Stewart shared that she actually had a wardrobe mishap when she sat at her table.

In September, the actress told Vogue she was going for a “refined, rockabilly Barbie” vibe in the ruffled pink jacket, lace blouse, and white pants from Chanel she wore to the event.

Stewart told People in a recent interview that she ended up flashing her nipple to tennis player Emma Raducanu, “Gossip Girl” star Whitney Peak, and the other celebrities sitting with her after taking off her jacket.

Kristen Stewart in head-to-toe Chanel at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

“So I go to the Met ball and there’s a new set of kids at the Chanel table,” she told People. “I’m talking to them, saying, ‘Welcome, I’ve done this a couple of times,’ and they look like I’m scaring them. I look down, and literally my [nipple] is in their faces. I was like, ‘OK, sorry, I’ll put that away now.'”

Stewart also said that she’s sure it was a moment Raducanu, Peak, and others will never forget.

“They’re like, ‘Who is this crazy old actress at the Met Ball?’ This is going to be a story for them when they’re older,” she joked.

Stewart made her Met Gala debut in 2010 and has attended the fashion event seven more times since.

Representatives for Stewart did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.