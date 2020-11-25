Kristen Stewart says there's a 'grey area' when it comes to straight actors playing gay characters

Hulu ‘Happiest Season.’

Kristen Stewart gave a recent interview with Variety in which she addressed the topic of straight actors playing gay characters.

Stewart, who is bisexual, said it’s a topic she’d thought about a lot, describing herself as “a young white girl who was straight” and is “skinny.”

“I mean, if you’re telling a story about a community and they’re not welcoming to you, then f— off,” she said. “But if they are, and you’re becoming an ally and a part of it and there’s something that drove you there in the first place that makes you uniquely endowed with a perspective that might be worthwhile, there’s nothing wrong with learning about each other.”

“I’ve just lived with such a creative abundance,” she told Variety while promoting her new movie “Happiest Season,” in which she plays a woman planning to propose to her girlfriend, played by Mackenzie Davis, only to find out she hasn’t come out to her conservative family yet.

The way Stewart sees it, there’s a “grey area.”

“I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by somebody who’s lived that experience,” she told Kate Aurthur. “Having said that, it’s a slippery-slope conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I’m going to hold everyone to the letter of this particular law.”

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu Kristen Stewart attending the Hulu ‘Happiest Season’ Drive-In Premiere at The Grove on November 17 in Los Angeles.

Stewart believes that for the performance to work for an actor who does not live that particular experience in real life, you to have your “finger on the pulse and actually have to care.” Then the acceptance comes.

She said that her costar Davis did not identify as lesbian but that she “couldn’t imagine making the movie with anybody else.”

“Happiest Season” will be available Wednesday on Hulu.

