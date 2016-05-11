Kristen Stewart explains why she 'broke up' with the 'Snow White and the Huntsman' prequel

Kristen Stewart is setting the record straight on her absence from the prequel for “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

Although the first movie made $400 million internationally, Stewart didn’t appear in the prequel “The Huntsman: Winter’s Warrior.”

There were some reports that Stewart’s personal relationship with “Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders and the accompanying tabloid coverage caused her to be fired from the prequel. But Stewart maintains that isn’t true.

In fact, it was just a matter of business.

“It wasn’t a situation where I got kicked off a movie because I got in trouble,” Stewart told Variety in this week’s cover story. “We had been in talks months after that about making something work, and it never came together.”

Stewart said she took part in discussions for the sequel and even “read a few scripts.”

“None of them were good,” she explained. “None of them were greenlight-able. And I had a meeting with Universal about the places where the story could go. Maybe, Chris [Hemsworth] was more into it. I actually don’t f—ing know.”

Stewart told the magazine she was blindsided by the news of the prequel in a press release.

“I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ We hadn’t spoken in a long time, but I didn’t know we had broken up,” she said of the movie’s producer Universal Pictures.

Later, Stewart said she passed on an offer to cameo in the prequel. Universal declined to comment to Variety.

Released on April 22, “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” stars Stewart’s former castmates Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron. Emily Blunt joined as Theron’s character’s sister. The movie is currently trailing behind the previous one’s box office with $146 million internationally to date, according to Box Office Mojo, on a $115 million budget, and it has a 16% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.