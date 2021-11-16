Kristen Stewart said it was ‘so clear’ Robert Pattinson would get ‘Twilight’ role after their audition kiss

Actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are seen at The ‘Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ Inside Arrivals at The Odeon Leicester Square on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012, in London. Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

Kristen Stewart told The New Yorker that she swooned during Robert Pattinson’s audition for “Twilight.”

In the audition, Stewart had to make out with him to see if they had chemistry together.

Stewart said that Pattinson had an “intellectual approach” to acting in “Twilight.”

Kristen Stewart told The New Yorker that she swooned when she first kissed Robert Pattinson during the auditions for “Twilight.”

Stewart and Pattinson were the leads of the blockbuster franchise, which launched both actors into superstardom. After playing lovers on-screen in “Twilight,” the pair dated from 2009 until their first break-up in 2012. They briefly rekindled their romance before splitting for good in 2013.

During her profile for The New Yorker, Stewart spoke about the audition process for “Twilight” where she met Pattinson for the first time. At this point, Stewart had already been cast as Bella in the movie and director Catherine Hardwicke was having actors over to her house to chemistry test with her female lead.

“It was so clear who worked,” Stewart told The New Yorker.

Kristen Stewart at an event for her new movie ‘Spencer.’ Amy Sussman/Getty

When asked about Pattinson’s audition, Stewart mimicked a swoon: “I was literally just, like …

“[Pattinson had an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same,‘” Stewart said. “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

Both actors have gone on to star in acclaimed movies since “Twilight.” Stewart most recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” which received a five-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Speaking to Insider’s Jason Guerrasio, Stewart said that despite being nervous about the role she didn’t want to “pass up this opportunity.”

“It was too sparkly,” she said. “But it is scary because before you have those words in your mouth and before you see what the environment is, you can’t picture it so you can’t control it.”