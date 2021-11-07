Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana wigs in ‘Spencer’ cost nearly $6,000 each and took 6 weeks to make

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Neon

Hair and makeup designer Wakana Yoshihara spoke to InStyle about her work on the film “Spencer.”

She mirrored Kristen Stewart’s wig after Princess Diana’s 1986 hairstyle.

Yoshihara said the two wigs featured in the film both cost around $US6,000 ($AU8,114) to create.

The hair and makeup designer behind Kristen Stewart’s look in “Spencer” shared details about recreating Princess Diana’s style.

Stewart, 31, stars as Princess Diana in the new film that explores how the late royal decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles during Christmas in 1991.

In a November 2 interview with InStyle, Wakana Yoshihara noted that director Pablo Larraín played a significant role in how the Princess Diana-inspired wigs looked.

Instead of mimicking Princess Diana’s infamous 1990 pixie cut hairstyle by Sam McKnight, the crew modeled the wigs off of her coiffed, feathered bob from the late 1980s.

Princess Diana sported a feathered bob in the late 1980s before transitioning to a pixie cut in 1990. Princess Diana Archive /Getty Images

“In 1991 Diana’s hair was quite short, so I first presented photos of that look,” Yoshihara told InStyle’s Erin Lukas. “But Pablo gave me photos of a much earlier hairstyle from 1986. It was a time where Diana was happier and she had longer hair. So I found more images from the same locations of the photos he showed me to match the different angles of the hairstyle.”

COVID-19 restrictions and Brexit forced Yoshihara and wig maker Samuel James to send the two wigs featured in the film back and forth to each other, InStyle reported. Each person would add knots of hair and dye the wigs until their color, length, and style were correct.

Yoshihara added that each wig cost nearly $US6,000 ($AU8,114). One wig resembled Princess Diana’s coiffed bob, while the other was a softer style used during scenes that involved Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry in 1993. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

“This process took about six weeks, and I probably colored the wig three times before I met Kristen,” Yoshihara told InStyle.

“When we did the first fitting I knew the color wasn’t right, so I colored it again.” InStyle reported that while Princess Diana’s hair was closer to honey blonde, Stewart’s wigs were styled brighter and more ash blonde to fit her complexion.

Stewart, who said she felt Princess Diana’s energy while filming the movie, was reportedly against wearing a wig when the idea was initially presented.

“In the beginning, [Kristen] didn’t want to wear a wig, I think because she didn’t have experience wearing a very good wig,” Yoshihara told InStyle. “Then she put this one on, and with the makeup, we got great feedback. She was very happy and confident with it.”

Yoshihara added: “Pablo said quite often that we are not making Kristen Stewart into Diana, we are making Diana into Kristen Stewart.”

