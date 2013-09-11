Kristen Stewart Charged A Middle Eastern Prince $US500,000 For 15 Minutes Of Her Time

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Kristen Stewart, with actor Michael Pitt, raised $US500,00 for Hurricane Sandy relief efforts with the help of Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein

revealed an interesting tidbitwhile promoting

“12.12.12,” the Hurricane Sandy benefit concert film during the Toronto Film Festival Monday.

According to the movie mogul, “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart raised a whopping $US500,000 for the Sandy relief effort simply by sitting with a Middle Eastern Prince for a mere 15 minutes.

Weinstein, who didn’t reveal the prince’s identity, recalled the incident during a press conference. Here’s how he says it went down, according to the NY Times:

“How much?” Ms. Stewart asked, according to Mr. Weinstein. He checked with the prince, who proposed a figure, which Mr. Weinstein promptly raised to $US500,000. The money was delivered in advance, in cash, Mr. Weinstein said. Mr. Dolan [James Dolan, the chairman of Madison Square Garden] locked it up in Madison Square Garden, he said. “And Kristen sits with the guy for 15 minutes.”

‘CBS This Morning’ Weinstein enlisted Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to help persuade Led Zeppelin to reunite for the benefit concert, but Jimmy Page wouldn’t do it.

Weinstein

also revealedthat

Led Zeppelin was asked to play the Hurricane Sandy concert, explaining that an appearance from the band’s remaining members could significantly increase the amount of money the benefit raised.

But the idea fell through after one band member reportedly refused to participate.

Weinstein explained that after approaching Robert Plant, “We get an OK from Plant if Page will do it… Jimmy Page doesn’t want to do it.” Weinstein quipped: “Jimmy Page’s lawyer… Maybe he works for Satan? Maybe he is Satan?”

“Undeterred, Weinstein asked Hillary Clinton if she could lend her considerable diplomatic skills to the cause,” reports The Huffington Post. “She didn’t think that she’d be the best person to talk Led Zeppelin into reforming, so she recruited her husband Bill.”

“Bill talked to the group and Jimmy told him no,” Weinstein told reporters in Toronto, reportedly while barely concealing his rage.

As a last ditch effort, Weinstein asked President Barack Obama for help — but it was still a no-go.

But it wasn’t a total loss.

The concert, which was held at Madison Square Garden in December, went on to raise $US30 million for relief efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.