56 of the most daring outfits Kristen Stewart has ever worn

- Ever since “Twilight” premiered in 2008, Kristen Stewart has been making bold fashion choices.
- The “Spencer” actress has been taking more and more fashion risks as her personal style evolves.
- From bold suits to jaw-dropping gowns, here are some of her most daring looks.
For the Italian premiere of “Twilight” on October 30, 2008, Stewart wore this fringed dress that wouldn’t have been out of place in the 1920s.
According to Just Jared, the dress was by Temperley London.
Just a few weeks later on November 17, 2008, Stewart wore this color-blocked one shoulder mini-dress to the Los Angeles premiere.
Teen Vogue, who named the star as one of the best-dressed that month, identified the dress as Balenciaga.
For the Japanese premiere on February 27, 2009, Stewart wore this interesting black leather dress with a geometric white hem.
The Paule Ka dress proves that Stewart would not be afraid to experiment with mixing bold styles and new materials.
Stewart switched it up a bit for the March 2009 premiere of “Adventureland” in this backless body-con dress.
Of course, the leader of the body-con movement, Hervé Léger, designed this dress.
Stewart mixed high fashion with street style, something she’ll do time and time again, in May 2009 at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards, when she paired this snakeskin mini with black Converse.
The dress was designed by Yigal Azrouël.
Fans couldn’t get too close to Stewart at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards that August, as she was wearing a dress adorned with giant metal spikes.
Instead of wearing this Rock and Republic dress as designed, with a neckline down to her belly button, Stewart added a white undershirt, adding to her edgy, androgynous aesthetic.
On November 12, 2009, at the Spanish premiere of “New Moon,” Stewart wore this bold mini-dress with an almost entirely sheer top, save for two strategically placed stripes.
She paired the dress with bold black booties, looking every bit the Joan Jett rock star.
At the 2010 Met Gala, themed “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity,” Stewart wore this asymmetrical dress with a sparkling sheer skirt.
The gown was designed by Chanel.
One of Stewart’s favorite looks is a dress with mixed prints, as you can see here at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
The dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
At the Los Angeles premiere of “Eclipse” on June 24, 2010, Stewart opted for this icy white one-shouldered dress.
She looked atypically glam at the “Eclipse” premiere in this feathery Ellie Saab frock. The back also has a large cutout on the side with no shoulder, which isn’t pictured.
Just a few days later, on June 28, 2010, she chose a black mini-dress covered in black metallic swirls.
The dress, designed by Hervé Léger, almost looks like it’s covered in black metal roses.
Stewart chose a bold backless red gown with a thigh-high slit for the 2011 Met Gala.
That year’s theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” and her look was designed by Proenza Schouler.
At the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in June, Stewart stuck with red, this time choosing a strapless mini-dress covered in spikes and safety pins.
The edgy dress was designed by Balmain.
She went for an even higher slit at the November 2011 premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part I” in Los Angeles.
Stewart’s J. Mendel gown was covered in black and blue sparkles, and has one of her all-time favorite accessories: a belt.
For the London premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part I,” Stewart rocked this edgy, black sequined dress with another belt across the back.
Stewart’s take on the Roberto Cavalli gown is less sheer than the runway version, but it’s still a daring backless look.
At the 2012 Met Gala, Stewart mixed a skirt with three different shades of leather and an animal-print bodice, finished with lace-up heels.
That year’s theme was “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations,” and Stewart opted for a Balenciaga look.
At the May 2012 premiere of her next would-be franchise, “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Stewart wore this bold lace look with silver detailing that represents the spine.
This skeletal look was designed by Marchesa.
She opted for bright yellow trousers with a blue peacock-esque print at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.
Interestingly enough, while her pants were Balenciaga, her simple white tank top was none other than Juicy Couture, and her blazer was Rebecca Minkoff. Once again, pairing high fashion with more accessible labels.
Later that evening, she wore this cream and green gown with a plunging neckline, slit, and green beading.
This look is another Balenciaga design — she was the face of the brand’s fragrance at the time.
We think this jaw-dropping red gown with lace cutouts is one of her best looks of all time.
In this show-stopping Reem Acra gown, Stewart looks every bit the A-lister and fashion icon she is.
Years before matching sets were all the rage, she wore this intricately beaded jade green matching set to another “Snow White and the Huntsman” premiere in June 2012.
This Balmain crop-top bustier and skirt look more like a work of art than clothes.
Stewart rocked this menswear-inspired look with suit pants and a vest-like top on November 3, 2012, for an “On the Road” screening.
This Balenciaga fit is actually a jumpsuit.
The star brought out the Old Hollywood glam for the November 2012 premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part 2” with a nude bodysuit, corset top, and full lace skirt.
This look, which kind of broke the internet at the time, was designed by Zuhair Murad.
For another “Part 2” premiere, Stewart walked the red carpet in a black sequined jumpsuit with strategically placed patterns.
This jumpsuit was also designed by Zuhair Murad, and had sheer paneling down each leg and the back.
At the German premiere, Stewart looked like a golden statue – but of course, she added some edge with her heels.
Stewart’s sparkling golden gown was covered entirely in sequins and designed by Elie Saab.
In December 2012, she rocked this playful look – a matching baby blue bra and shorts set, with a sheer dress covered in a pink and orange pattern. Don’t miss the neon orange heels.
As Stewart moved away from “Twilight,” she began to take more and more fashion risks, like this look designed by Erdem.
She attended a show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2013 in this black strapless jumpsuit with sheer sequined pants.
As she was sitting front row at the show, she was appropriately wearing Zuhair Murad.
There’s so much happening with the dress she wore to the 2014 Met Gala, we don’t know where to begin.
The theme was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion,” and Stewart didn’t disappoint — this dress has a sparkly top, a giant metallic belt, feathers, and a sheer skirt, and it was designed by Chanel, a designer who will soon become her favorite.
Stewart rocked this all-white Chanel outfit at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2014.
In addition to her bold new haircut, the baggy sheer harem pants and silver jewelry show that Stewart is heading in a new fashion direction.
At the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards that November, Stewart wore what appears to be a white strapless dress with a chain mail-esque turtleneck top.
Stewart could easily be a knight in shining armor with this Chanel look — someone cast her in a medieval period piece stat.
At the premiere of “American Ultra” on August 18, 2015, Stewart wore this flowery romper with a deep-V neckline.
Shorts on the red carpet will soon become a favorite of Stewart. This was designed by Zuhair Murad.
In May 2016 at Cannes Film Festival, Stewart showcased a new platinum ‘do with this sheer collared shirt and full patterned skirt.
Carefully placed pockets on this Chanel look save Stewart from a wardrobe malfunction.
For another film premiere at Cannes in 2016, she wore a white mini-dress with sleeves that resemble angel wings.
Once again, she stole the show in Chanel. This time, she chose delicate black heels as opposed to her normal favorite: pumps.
Like her look at the “Snow White and the Huntsman” back in 2012, she wore a see-through black lacy dress for the premiere of “Equals” in July 2016.
This geometric look was designed by Jonathan Simkhai.
This look Stewart wore for a “Cafe Society” premiere in July 2016 says “‘Game of Thrones,’ but make it fashion.”
The leather cuffs wouldn’t be out of place at your local renaissance fair, but the white tulle skirt with the “CC” logo is all Chanel.
Sporting a new short haircut, Stewart skipped a shirt with this burgundy suit at a screening of “Certain Woman” in October 2016.
The suit was designed by Sandro, a French designer.
At an October 2016 premiere of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” the actress wore a one-sleeved ruffled top and white pants adorned with safety pins.
The bold white look was designed by Rodarte.
Aside from the stunning new buzz-cut, Stewart looked amazing in a gray skirt, suspenders, and a nude bandeau top at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May.
The patterned skirt and top were designed by Chanel.
During 2017 Paris Fashion Week that July, Stewart wore a knee-length, sparkly, skin-tight jumpsuit.
As this was at the Chanel show, the brand ambassador was decked out in the designer.
Stewart wore a bold orange printed suit and a bralette top at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in October 2017.
The suit, which featured bright orange flowers and cold shoulders, was designed by Antonio Berardi, while her sheer bralette was designed by For Love & Lemons.
She opted for bright pink pants with a paper-bag waist and a white distressed crop top at the premiere of “Come Swim” in November 2017.
For the premiere of her directorial debut, Stewart wore power pants: oversized hot pink trousers designed by Zuhair Murad. Her white top was designed by Murmur.
At the American Cinematheque Awards the next day, Stewart wore this crimson dress with cutouts all over.
In a look befitting a rock star, Stewart continued her streak of bright colors with this Julien Macdonald dress.
For a Chanel fashion show in May 2018, Stewart returned to menswear – this time in a plunging, sparkly tuxedo dress.
She paired the look with bold orange eyeshadow and minimal jewelry.
At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Stewart shined bright like a diamond in this metallic silver mini-dress.
The neckline, shoulders, and skirt of this dress are adorned with hundreds of crystal shards, making her look like a piece of artfully shattered glass.
For another Cannes red carpet that year, she channeled her best musician with these latex black pants, unbuttoned shirt, and long suit jacket.
The most controversial part of this look, however, is the choice of loafers — notoriously, Cannes’ dress code (unofficially) instructs women to wear heels only.
These orange ombré pants and patterned suit jacket at a Chanel fashion show in January 2019 were certainly a bold choice.
She matched her pants to her lip.
Stewart didn’t let anyone forget what brand she was the face of at a March 2019 Chanel show in this quilted black jumpsuit covered in Cs.
The sunglasses and tousled hair are nice touches.
She was almost unrecognizable at the 2019 Met Gala with frosted orange tips and bleached brows.
Memorably, that year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” While we’re not quite sure if Stewart understood the assignment in this head-to-toe Chanel look, we do know she looks amazing.
Stewart showed up to the 2019 American Film Festival in September with pink tips, a white checkered jacket, and short shorts.
The cropped blazer is certainly a look not all of us would expect on a red carpet, but Stewart pulls it off.
Stewart wore a banana-yellow suit and bra for an event in September 2019.
All that’s missing from her Petar Petrov suit is a matching yellow fedora and she’d basically be twins with Jim Carrey in “The Mask,” right down to the white and black Thom Brown shoes.
Stewart was spotted in this monochrome suit and gravity-defying leather bra on her way to “Good Morning America” in November 2019.
She looks like the pinnacle of effortless chic in this gray Acne Studios suit and square-necked leather bra.
Stewart looked like a glittering rainbow at the “Charlie’s Angels” premiere later that month.
The Kevin Germanier-designed dress was covered in rainbow sequins and had interesting cutouts across the midriff area.
During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on November 24, 2020, Stewart wore this sheer top, bra, and suspenders.
This whole look was designed by Thom Browne.
To walk the red carpet for “Spencer” at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, Stewart wore this ultra-short suit.
Stewart’s Chanel short shorts were instantly iconic.
Stewart walked a red carpet later that day in what can only be called fancy pajamas.
The mint set was, as usual, designed by Chanel, and makes the case for why the rest of us should just keep wearing pajamas even as the world returns to normal.
At the 2021 Met Gala, Stewart rocked vintage bangs with a bold pink shirt and white pants.
This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” specifically American independence. Her suit was once again designed by Chanel, but her ponytail was referencing American icon Rosie the Riveter, according to Stewart’s hair stylist Adir Abergel.