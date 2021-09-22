56 of the most daring outfits Kristen Stewart has ever worn

For the Italian premiere of “Twilight” on October 30, 2008, Stewart wore this fringed dress that wouldn’t have been out of place in the 1920s. Kristen Stewart arrives to present the movie ‘Twilight’ in Rome on October 30, 2008. Riccardo De Luca/AP According to Just Jared , the dress was by Temperley London.

Just a few weeks later on November 17, 2008, Stewart wore this color-blocked one shoulder mini-dress to the Los Angeles premiere. Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of ‘Twilight’ in Los Angeles on November 17, 2008. Matt Sayles/AP Teen Vogue , who named the star as one of the best-dressed that month, identified the dress as Balenciaga.

For the Japanese premiere on February 27, 2009, Stewart wore this interesting black leather dress with a geometric white hem. Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, and Robert Pattinson pose for photographs during the ‘Twilight’ press conference on February 27, 2009, in Tokyo, Japan. Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images The Paule Ka dress proves that Stewart would not be afraid to experiment with mixing bold styles and new materials.

Stewart switched it up a bit for the March 2009 premiere of “Adventureland” in this backless body-con dress. Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of ‘Adventureland’ on March 16, 2009. Jason Redmond/Reuters Of course, the leader of the body-con movement, Hervé Léger, designed this dress

Stewart mixed high fashion with street style, something she’ll do time and time again, in May 2009 at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards, when she paired this snakeskin mini with black Converse. Kristen Stewart from the film ‘Twilight’ poses at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards May 31, 2009. Fred Prouser/Reuters The dress was designed by Yigal Azrouël

Fans couldn’t get too close to Stewart at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards that August, as she was wearing a dress adorned with giant metal spikes. Kristen Stewart arrives at the Teen Choice Awards on August 9, 2009. Matt Sayles/AP Instead of wearing this Rock and Republic dress as designed, with a neckline down to her belly button, Stewart added a white undershirt, adding to her edgy, androgynous aesthetic.

On November 12, 2009, at the Spanish premiere of “New Moon,” Stewart wore this bold mini-dress with an almost entirely sheer top, save for two strategically placed stripes. Actress Kristen Stewart attends ‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’ event on November 12, 2009, in Madrid, Spain. Fotonoticias/WireImage/Getty Images She paired the dress with bold black booties, looking every bit the Joan Jett rock star.

At the 2010 Met Gala, themed “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity,” Stewart wore this asymmetrical dress with a sparkling sheer skirt. Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala on May 3, 2010. Evan Agostini/AP The gown was designed by Chanel

One of Stewart’s favorite looks is a dress with mixed prints, as you can see here at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. Kristen Stewart arrives at the MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010. Chris Pizzello/AP The dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana

At the Los Angeles premiere of “Eclipse” on June 24, 2010, Stewart opted for this icy white one-shouldered dress. Kristen Stewart arrives at the premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ on June 24, 2010. Chris Pizzello/AP She looked atypically glam at the “Eclipse” premiere in this feathery Ellie Saab frock . The back also has a large cutout on the side with no shoulder, which isn’t pictured.

Just a few days later, on June 28, 2010, she chose a black mini-dress covered in black metallic swirls. Kristen Stewart attends a screening of ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ on June 28, 2010. George Napolitano/FilmMagic/Getty Images The dress, designed by Hervé Léger , almost looks like it’s covered in black metal roses.

Stewart chose a bold backless red gown with a thigh-high slit for the 2011 Met Gala. Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images That year’s theme was “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” and her look was designed by Proenza Schouler

At the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in June, Stewart stuck with red, this time choosing a strapless mini-dress covered in spikes and safety pins. Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards on June 5, 2011. Danny Moloshok/Reuters The edgy dress was designed by Balmain

She went for an even higher slit at the November 2011 premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part I” in Los Angeles. Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1’ on November 14, 2011. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Stewart’s J. Mendel gown was covered in black and blue sparkles, and has one of her all-time favorite accessories: a belt.

For the London premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part I,” Stewart rocked this edgy, black sequined dress with another belt across the back. Kristen Stewart attends the UK premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1’ on November 16, 2011. Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images Stewart’s take on the Roberto Cavalli gown is less sheer than the runway version, but it’s still a daring backless look.

At the 2012 Met Gala, Stewart mixed a skirt with three different shades of leather and an animal-print bodice, finished with lace-up heels. Kristen Stewart at the 2012 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images That year’s theme was “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations,” and Stewart opted for a Balenciaga look

At the May 2012 premiere of her next would-be franchise, “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Stewart wore this bold lace look with silver detailing that represents the spine. Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ on May 14, 2012. Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images This skeletal look was designed by Marchesa

She opted for bright yellow trousers with a blue peacock-esque print at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst pose during a photo call for ‘On the Road’ on May 23, 2012. Joel Ryan/AP Interestingly enough, while her pants were Balenciaga , her simple white tank top was none other than Juicy Couture, and her blazer was Rebecca Minkoff. Once again, pairing high fashion with more accessible labels.

Later that evening, she wore this cream and green gown with a plunging neckline, slit, and green beading. Kristen Stewart poses during red carpet arrivals for the film ‘On The Road’ on May 23, 2012. Eric Gaillard/Reuters This look is another Balenciaga design — she was the face of the brand’s fragrance at the time.

We think this jaw-dropping red gown with lace cutouts is one of her best looks of all time. Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Cosmopolis’ premiere on May 25, 2012. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images; Anthony Harvey/Getty Images In this show-stopping Reem Acra gown , Stewart looks every bit the A-lister and fashion icon she is.

Years before matching sets were all the rage, she wore this intricately beaded jade green matching set to another “Snow White and the Huntsman” premiere in June 2012. Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Snow White & the Huntsman’ on June 19, 2012. Rob Griffith/AP This Balmain crop-top bustier and skirt look more like a work of art than clothes.

Stewart rocked this menswear-inspired look with suit pants and a vest-like top on November 3, 2012, for an “On the Road” screening. Kristen Stewart arrives at the ‘On The Road’ gala screening as part of AFI Fest on November 3, 2012. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP This Balenciaga fit is actually a jumpsuit

The star brought out the Old Hollywood glam for the November 2012 premiere of “Breaking Dawn Part 2” with a nude bodysuit, corset top, and full lace skirt. Kristen Stewart attends the world premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II’ on November 12, 2012. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP This look, which kind of broke the internet at the time , was designed by Zuhair Murad.

For another “Part 2” premiere, Stewart walked the red carpet in a black sequined jumpsuit with strategically placed patterns. This jumpsuit was also designed by Zuhair Murad , and had sheer paneling down each leg and the back.

At the German premiere, Stewart looked like a golden statue – but of course, she added some edge with her heels. Kristen Stewart poses for pictures before the German premiere of ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ on November 16, 2012. Thomas Peter/Reuters Stewart’s sparkling golden gown was covered entirely in sequins and designed by Elie Saab.

In December 2012, she rocked this playful look – a matching baby blue bra and shorts set, with a sheer dress covered in a pink and orange pattern. Don’t miss the neon orange heels. Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of ‘On The Road’ on December 13, 2012. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP As Stewart moved away from “Twilight,” she began to take more and more fashion risks, like this look designed by Erdem

She attended a show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2013 in this black strapless jumpsuit with sheer sequined pants. Kristen Stewart arrives to attend the Zuhair Murad show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2013. Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images As she was sitting front row at the show, she was appropriately wearing Zuhair Murad

There’s so much happening with the dress she wore to the 2014 Met Gala, we don’t know where to begin. Kristen Stewart attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 5, 2014. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP The theme was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion,” and Stewart didn’t disappoint — this dress has a sparkly top, a giant metallic belt, feathers, and a sheer skirt, and it was designed by Chanel , a designer who will soon become her favorite.

Stewart rocked this all-white Chanel outfit at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2014. Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 8, 2014. Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images In addition to her bold new haircut, the baggy sheer harem pants and silver jewelry show that Stewart is heading in a new fashion direction.

At the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards that November, Stewart wore what appears to be a white strapless dress with a chain mail-esque turtleneck top. Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Palladium on November 14, 2014. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Stewart could easily be a knight in shining armor with this Chanel look — someone cast her in a medieval period piece stat.

At the premiere of “American Ultra” on August 18, 2015, Stewart wore this flowery romper with a deep-V neckline. Kristen Stewart attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘American Ultra’ on August 18, 2015. Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Shorts on the red carpet will soon become a favorite of Stewart. This was designed by Zuhair Murad

In May 2016 at Cannes Film Festival, Stewart showcased a new platinum ‘do with this sheer collared shirt and full patterned skirt. Kristen Stewart attends the screening of ‘Cafe Society’ at the opening gala of the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Carefully placed pockets on this Chanel look save Stewart from a wardrobe malfunction.

For another film premiere at Cannes in 2016, she wore a white mini-dress with sleeves that resemble angel wings. Lars Eidinger, Kristen Stewart, and director Olivier Assayas pose for photographers at the screening of the film ‘Personal Shopper’ on May 17, 2016. Joel Ryan/AP Once again, she stole the show in Chanel . This time, she chose delicate black heels as opposed to her normal favorite: pumps.

Like her look at the “Snow White and the Huntsman” back in 2012, she wore a see-through black lacy dress for the premiere of “Equals” in July 2016. Kristen Stewart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Equals’ on July 7, 2016. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP This geometric look was designed by Jonathan Simkhai

This look Stewart wore for a “Cafe Society” premiere in July 2016 says “‘Game of Thrones,’ but make it fashion.” Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of ‘Cafe Society’ on July 13, 2016. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The leather cuffs wouldn’t be out of place at your local renaissance fair, but the white tulle skirt with the “CC” logo is all Chanel.

Sporting a new short haircut, Stewart skipped a shirt with this burgundy suit at a screening of “Certain Woman” in October 2016. Kristen Stewart attends a special screening of ‘Certain Women’ on October 3, 2016. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The suit was designed by Sandro , a French designer.

At an October 2016 premiere of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” the actress wore a one-sleeved ruffled top and white pants adorned with safety pins. Kristen Stewart attends the world premiere of ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’ on October 14, 2016. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP The bold white look was designed by Rodarte

Aside from the stunning new buzz-cut, Stewart looked amazing in a gray skirt, suspenders, and a nude bandeau top at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May. Kristen Stewart at the screening of the film ‘120 Beats Per Minute’ on May 20, 2017. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP The patterned skirt and top were designed by Chanel.

During 2017 Paris Fashion Week that July, Stewart wore a knee-length, sparkly, skin-tight jumpsuit. Kristen Stewart is seen arriving at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017. Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images As this was at the Chanel show, the brand ambassador was decked out in the designer.

Stewart wore a bold orange printed suit and a bralette top at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in October 2017. Kristen Stewart arrives at the 24th ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards on October 16, 2017. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The suit, which featured bright orange flowers and cold shoulders, was designed by Antonio Berardi , while her sheer bralette was designed by For Love & Lemons.

She opted for bright pink pants with a paper-bag waist and a white distressed crop top at the premiere of “Come Swim” in November 2017. Kristen Stewart attends the LA premiere of ‘Come Swim’ on November 9, 2017. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP For the premiere of her directorial debut, Stewart wore power pants: oversized hot pink trousers designed by Zuhair Murad. Her white top was designed by Murmur.

At the American Cinematheque Awards the next day, Stewart wore this crimson dress with cutouts all over. Kristen Stewart attends the 31st American Cinematheque Awards on November 10, 2017. John Sciulli/Getty Images for American Cinematheque In a look befitting a rock star , Stewart continued her streak of bright colors with this Julien Macdonald dress.

For a Chanel fashion show in May 2018, Stewart returned to menswear – this time in a plunging, sparkly tuxedo dress. Kristen Stewart poses before Chanel’s Cruise 2018/2019 fashion collection on May 3, 2018. Thibault Camus/AP She paired the look with bold orange eyeshadow and minimal jewelry.

At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Stewart shined bright like a diamond in this metallic silver mini-dress. Kristen Stewart wears a silver Chanel mini-dress at the premiere of ‘BlacKkKlansman’ on May 14, 2018. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP The neckline, shoulders, and skirt of this dress are adorned with hundreds of crystal shards, making her look like a piece of artfully shattered glass

For another Cannes red carpet that year, she channeled her best musician with these latex black pants, unbuttoned shirt, and long suit jacket. Kristen Stewart at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images The most controversial part of this look, however, is the choice of loafers — notoriously, Cannes’ dress code (unofficially) instructs women to wear heels only

These orange ombré pants and patterned suit jacket at a Chanel fashion show in January 2019 were certainly a bold choice. Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show on January 22, 201.9. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images She matched her pants to her lip.

Stewart didn’t let anyone forget what brand she was the face of at a March 2019 Chanel show in this quilted black jumpsuit covered in Cs. Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2019. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The sunglasses and tousled hair are nice touches.

She was almost unrecognizable at the 2019 Met Gala with frosted orange tips and bleached brows. Kristen Stewart at the 2019 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images Memorably, that year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” While we’re not quite sure if Stewart understood the assignment in this head-to-toe Chanel look, we do know she looks amazing.

Stewart showed up to the 2019 American Film Festival in September with pink tips, a white checkered jacket, and short shorts. Kristen Stewart arrives at the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on September 13, 2019. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The cropped blazer is certainly a look not all of us would expect on a red carpet, but Stewart pulls it off.

Stewart was spotted in this monochrome suit and gravity-defying leather bra on her way to “Good Morning America” in November 2019. Kristen Stewart is seen arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ on November 6, 2019. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images She looks like the pinnacle of effortless chic in this gray Acne Studios suit and square-necked leather bra.

Stewart looked like a glittering rainbow at the “Charlie’s Angels” premiere later that month. Kristen Stewart arrives for the premiere of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ on November 11, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images The Kevin Germanier-designed dress was covered in rainbow sequins and had interesting cutouts across the midriff area.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on November 24, 2020, Stewart wore this sheer top, bra, and suspenders. Kristen Stewart on November 24, 2020. Randy Holmes via Getty Images This whole look was designed by Thom Browne

To walk the red carpet for “Spencer” at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, Stewart wore this ultra-short suit. Kristen Stewart poses at the photo call for the film ‘Spencer’ during the Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2021. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Stewart’s Chanel short shorts were instantly iconic

Stewart walked a red carpet later that day in what can only be called fancy pajamas. Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Spencer’ during the Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2021. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP The mint set was, as usual, designed by Chanel , and makes the case for why the rest of us should just keep wearing pajamas even as the world returns to normal.