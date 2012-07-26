Kristen Stewart Issues Public Apology To Robert Pattinson For Cheating

Photo: Getty

Kristen Stewart, 22, has issued an apology following an Us Weekly report that she cheated on Robert Pattinson, her “Twilight” franchise co-star and boyfriend of three years.The mag reports that Stewart cheated with her 41-year-old, married “Snow White and The Hunstman” director, Rupert Sanders.



In a statement released Wednesday, Stewart grovels:

I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.

The apology comes just days after Pattinson spoke out about one day wanting to marry Stewart, and the pair were together as recently as Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards, where they accepted an award for “Twilight” on-stage together.

But noticeably left out of the apology is Sanders’ wife, model Liberty Ross, who played Queen Eleanor, Stewart’s mother, in “Snow White and The Huntsman.”

Nor did Stewart issue any apology to Sanders’ two young children.

Watch the video below to see what Sanders had to say about Stewart in recent interviews.

