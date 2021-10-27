Kristen Stewart wore a daring crop top and a sheer skirt to the ‘Spencer’ premiere

Kristen Stewart wore a bold two-piece to the Los Angeles ‘Spencer’ premiere. Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Kristen Stewart attended the Los Angeles “Spencer” premiere on Tuesday.

The actress wore a daring Chanel crop top and a sheer, tiered skirt with layers of tulle.

Stewart plays Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic.

Kristen Stewart brought chic elegance to the “Spencer” red carpet.

Stewart plays Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s biopic about the late royal, “Spencer.”

The film will open in theaters next week, but its Los Angeles premiere was on Tuesday at the DGA Theater Complex.

Stewart attended the premiere in a glamorous Chanel two-piece set.

Kristen Stewart attends the Los Angeles ‘Spencer’ premiere on October 26, 2021. Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Stewart is a Chanel partner, as WWD reported.

The ensemble’s bra-like top was made of black silk, and it exposed the star’s midriff. The high-waisted skirt had a sheer, outer skirt with tiers of black lace, while the underskirt was made of layers of gray tulle. A black bow completed the statement skirt.

Tara Swennen styled the look, while Adir Abergel was Stewart’s hairstylist.

Stewart said at the Toronto Film Festival that she agreed to play Diana before she ever read the script for the film, as IndieWire reported.

She said yes after just a phone call with Larraín, who directed “Jackie,” about his vision for the film.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer.’ Neon

The film takes place over a winter break at the Queen’s Sandringham estate and details the breakdown of Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, though it also includes flashbacks from earlier in their relationship.

The film received a five-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September.

You can see the film in theaters on November 5.