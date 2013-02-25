Kristen Stewart showed up to the Oscars on crutches.
You wouldn’t know from any of her press photos.
She’s been leaving them behind.
When asked why she’s using the crutches by MTV’s Josh Horowitz, she simply responded “I’m an idiot!”
