Kristen Stewart Showed Up To The Oscars On Crutches

Kirsten Acuna

Kristen Stewart showed up to the Oscars on crutches. 

Photo: Getty Images

You wouldn’t know from any of her press photos.

Photo: Getty Images

She’s been leaving them behind.

Photo: @tessaestuart / Twitter

When asked why she’s using the crutches by MTV’s Josh Horowitz, she simply responded “I’m an idiot!”

Photo: @JoshusaHorowitz / Twitter

 We’ll update when we hear anything else.

