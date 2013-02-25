Kristen Stewart showed up to the Oscars on crutches.



Photo: Getty Images

You wouldn’t know from any of her press photos.

Photo: Getty Images

She’s been leaving them behind.

Photo: @tessaestuart / Twitter

When asked why she’s using the crutches by MTV’s Josh Horowitz, she simply responded “I’m an idiot!”

Photo: @JoshusaHorowitz / Twitter

We’ll update when we hear anything else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.