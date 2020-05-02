Every single Kristen Stewart movie, ranked by critics

20th Century Fox; Summit Entertainment; Sony Pictures Kristen Stewart has been acting since she was a child.

Kristen Stewart is well-known for playing Bella Swan in the “Twilight” series, but her filmography extends far past that franchise.

Her lowest-rated films are “Cold Creek Manor” (2003) and “The Messengers” (2007).

But critics loved her movies “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2015) and “Certain Women” (2016).

Kristen Stewart has been acting since she was a child, so it’s no surprise she’s been in her fair share of flops and hits.

She’s best known for her role as Bella Swan in the “Twilight” series, but she’s acted across a wide variety of genres including dramas, thrillers, comedies, and period pieces.

Here is every movie in Stewart’s filmography, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critic scores were not included.

Stewart’s lowest-rated film is “Cold Creek Manor” (2003).

Buena Vista Pictures Kristen Stewart in ‘Cold Creek Manor.’

Critic score: 12%

Summary: In “Cold Creek Manor,” Kristen (Stewart) and her parents (Dennis Quaid and Sharon Stone) move into a new, rundown house that seems like the perfect place to renovate. But the house is actually holding a dark secret.

The movie is a mystery-thriller but critics found it dull and cliché, with some calling it “too predictable and contrived to generate suspense.”

Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone, “The only things haunting this movie are clichés.”

She played Jess in “The Messengers” (2007).

Screen Gems Kristen Stewart in ‘The Messengers.’

Critic score: 12%

Summary: In “The Messengers,” Jess (Stewart), is the eldest sibling in a family that moves into a haunted house in the middle of nowhere. Jess experiences major poltergeist activity, but her parents think she’s making it all up out of a need for attention. Things take a turn for the worst, and the only one who can see ghosts is her baby brother, Ben (Evan Turner).

According to critics, this movie was a little too typical for the genre.

“Many of the images feel over-familiar, and the shocks a mite too forced,” wrote Nigel Floyd for Time Out.

Stewart was Maddy in “Catch That Kid” (2004).

20th Century Fox Kristen Stewart in ‘Catch That Kid.’

Critic score: 13%

Summary: In “Catch That Kid,” Maddy (Stewart) is the brains behind a high-stakes heist. She convinces her friends (Corbin Bleu and Max Thieriot) to join her in robbing a bank to pay for her father’s medical bills.

This heist movie where kids are doing the stealing proved to be way too run-of-the-mill for critics.

As John Monaghan wrote for the Detroit Free Press, “A misguided attempt at creating an adult-style heist movie with a pint-sized cast.”

Stewart played Sophie in “Jumper” (2008).

20th Century Fox Kristen Stewart in ‘Jumper.’

Critic score: 15%

Summary: Based on the book by Steven Gould, “Jumper” follows David (Hayden Christensen), who joins an underground community of teleporters. Stewart appeared in the film as David’s half sister Sophie.

As Richard Roeper wrote for Ebert and Roeper, “The disappointments and the inexplicable plot turns kept mounting until I finally surrendered and just admitted it: This was just a goodlooking clunker.”

She had a small role in “K-11” (2013).

Breaking Glass Pictures The film takes place in a prison.

Critic score: 20%

Summary: In “K-11,” Raymond Saxx Jr. (Goran Visnjic) wakes up in prison after a drug-induced blackout. He finds himself segregated into a special unit for inmates who identify as members of LGBT+ communities.

Stewart had a small, unseen role in the film as the voice of Ray’s secretary.

Critics couldn’t get behind the twist on a prison drama, with many citing that the film was too niche.

“‘K-11’ has the makings of a cult movie campfest but little of the authentic wit, edge or outré vision it would take to get there,” wrote Gary Goldstein for the Los Angeles Times. “What’s left is a dreary jailhouse drama that somehow managed to imprison a few notable actors within its lurid walls.”

She was Maya in “Fierce People” (2005).

Lionsgate Films/Autonomous Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Fierce People.’

Critic score: 24%

Summary: Based on the novel by Dirk Wittenborn, “Fierce People” follows Finn (Anton Yelchin) and Liz (Diane Lane) as they move into the guest house of billionaire Ogden C. Osborne (Donald Sutherland), where Liz will work as his personal massage therapist. As Liz struggles to get her drug and alcohol addiction in check, Finn falls for Ogden’s granddaughter Maya (Stewart).

Critics weren’t impressed with the film, with some calling it predictable and bland.

As Ann Hornaday wrote for The Washington Post, “Overplotting and a particularly ugly turn make this adaptation of Dirk Wittenborn’s novel less a meditation on how the rich are different than a bland coming-of-age procedural.”

She played Bella Swan in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” (2011).

Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.

Critic score: 25%

Summary: “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1” was the beginning of the end for Bella (Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson). From their wedding to their honeymoon, the pair’s lovefest is cut short when Bella gets pregnant with a vampire child and none of them know what to expect.

Critics felt the fourth film in the saga was aimed too narrowly at fans of the franchise.

“By any normal standard, this is a terrible movie, with stilted dialogue and leaden pacing -every 15 minutes or so, the action stops for a musical montage involving slow-motion handsomeness. But the ‘Twilight Saga’ stopped being normal a long time ago,” wrote Dana Stevens for Slate.

She played a small role in “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” (2000).

Lionsgate Films/Autonomous Films The film featured Mark Addy, Kristen Johnston, Jane Krakowski, and Stephen Baldwin.

Critic score: 25%

Summary: A prequel to the 1994 live-action film”The Flintstones,” “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” centres on Fred (Mark Addy) as he follows Wilma (Kristen Johnston), Betty (Jane Krakowski) and Barney (Stephen Baldwin) to Rock Vegas to try and win Wilma’s heart.

Stewart had an uncredited role as “Ring Toss Girl” in the film.

Many critics thought it was amusing enough as a children’s movie, but that it played out more like an episode of television than an actual film.

Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times, “It’s not delightful or funny or exciting, and for long stretches, it looks exactly like hapless actors standing in front of big rocks and reciting sitcom dialogue.”

She played Sophie in “Anesthesia” (2016).

IFC Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Anesthesia.’

Critic score: 25%

Summary: “Anesthesia,” centres on Columbia professor Walter Zarrow (Sam Waterston), who is violently attacked on his way home from school. Told through flashbacks, actor-director Adam Zarrow (Tim Blake Nelson) pieces together the connections between certain people in Walter’s everyday life, including his self-destructive student (Stewart), who are tied to the attack.

Despite being frustrated and confused by the drawn-out existential narrative, some critics praised Stewart’s passionate performance.

“Stewart stands out because her one big scene seems so passionate and genuine. It’s the only moment when ‘Anesthesia’ seems to be working,” wrote John Hartl for The Seatle Times.

She returned as Bella in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009).

Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as Bella and Edward.

Critic Score: 28%

Summary: Picking up after the first film,“The Twilight Saga: New Moon” finds Bella (Stewart) and Edward (Pattinson) are thrust apart after Edward decides they shouldn’t be together. This causes Bella to go into a depressive state, only becoming reanimated when her childhood friend Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) returns to her life.

“A big bowl of adolescent romantic mush garnished with horror-lite action scenes and a rushed road trip,” wrote Tom Long for The Detroit News. “‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ is a mess.”

Stewart starred in “Seberg” (2020).

Amazon Studios Kristen Stewart in ‘Seberg.’

Critic score: 34%

Summary: Based on a true story, “Seberg” centres on Jean Seberg (Stewart), who was targeted by the FBI in the 1960s partially due to her civil activism.

Stewart’s performance was praised by many critics, even though the film’s half-hearted attempt at historical storytelling was ripped apart.

Richard Roeper wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times, “Kristen Stewart does fierce work as the radicalized ’60s actress, but the biopic too often wanders elsewhere.”

She played Nia in “Equals” (2016).

A24 and DIRECTV Kristen Stewart in ‘Equals.’

Critic score: 35%

Summary: “Equals” takes place in a society that has stamped out all emotion, especially love. Despite those rules, Nia (Stewart) and Silas (Nicholas Hoult) fall for one another, which causes them to receive judgment and threats from the rest of society.

The science-fiction love story was deemed “aimless” by many critics.

Adam Graham wrote for The Detroit News, “As stiff and rigid as two equals signs, ‘Equals’ is a bland sci-fi romance that is as dull as its scrubbed-clean visual aesthetic.”

She was in “American Ultra” (2015).

Lionsgate Pictures Kristen Stewart in ‘American Ultra.’

Critic score: 43%

Summary: In “Ultra America,” Mike (Jesse Eisenberg) and his girlfriend Phoebe (Stewart) are just stoners in a small town until Mike is thrust into the midst of a government operation. His secret past as a trained lethal agent catches up to him as he takes on other CIA-trained subjects who are sent to destroy him.

The violent comedy-thriller failed to impress many critics, despite Stewart and Eisenberg’s strong on-screen chemistry.

Peter Howell wrote for The Toronto Star, “‘American Ultra’ has its moments, but it’s mostly a waste of good weed and better actors.”

She was Kathryn in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” (2016).

Sony Pictures Kristen Stewart and Joe Alwyn in ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.’

Critic score: 43%

Summary: In “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” 19-year-old private Billy Lynn (Joe Alwyn) is praised as a hero. As Billy and his squad return to the US and start their promotional tour that culminates in an appearance at the Superbowl halftime show, flashbacks tell the real story of what happened to them in Iraq.

In the film, Stewart played Billy’s sister, Kathryn.

The military-drama fell flat for most critics who felt the long and unpoetic script made the story drag.

Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian, “The film has neither topical immediacy nor any real historical perspective and, burdened with pedantic and predictable flashbacks, it finally leads nowhere interesting at all.”

Stewart starred in the movie adaptation of “On the Road” (2012).

IFC Films/Sundance Selects Kristen Stewart in ‘On the Road.’

Critic score: 44%

Summary: Based on Jack Kerouac’s novel, “On the Road” follows Sal Paradise (Sam Riley) as he comes in contact with free-spirited Dean Moriarty (Garrett Hedlund) and his teen bride Marylou (Stewart). They travel together, make memories, and encounter a fair amount of drama.

Critics thought the film was cinematically beautiful but didn’t stay true to the tone of the book.

As Tom Long wrote for The Detroit News, “It’s not a wreck of a movie; it’s not a sleek race car either. But there’s heat to be felt here.”

Stewart was in “In the Land of Women” (2007).

Warner Bros. Pictures Kristen Stewart in ‘In the Land of Women.’

Critic score: 44%

Summary: “In the Land of Women” centres on LA writer Carter Webb (Adam Brody) who finds himself surrounded by women when he returns home to Detroit to look after his ageing grandmother (Olympia Dukakis). At home, he befriends his grandmother’s neighbour (Meg Ryan) and her daughters (Stewart and Makenzie Vega) who help him rediscover his self-confidence and potential after a bad breakup.

The film was seen as awkward and clichéd by many critics who couldn’t help but describe it as a watered-down version of “Garden State.”

“No one is conniving or desperate enough for the movie to become a decent melodrama. And the conversations are too stale to culminate in interesting romance,” wrote Wesley Morris for The Boston Globe.

She was Bella in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010).

Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart in ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.’

Critic score: 48%

Summary: The third film in the series follows Bella (Stewart) and Edward (Pattinson) as they prepare for life after high school while trying to destroy an army of new vampires who are sent to destroy the Cullens and the town of Forks.

Critics felt that the movie was “stuffed with characters and overly reliant on uninspired dialogue,” but appreciated its blend of romance and action.

As Joe Morganstern wrote for The Wall Street Journal, “I can’t pretend that the third episode instilled a fever in my blood, but it didn’t leave me cold. For the first time in the series I felt I’d seen a real movie.”

Stewart was Norah in “Underwater” (2020).

20th Century Fox Kristen Stewart in ‘Underwater.’

Critic score: 48%

Summary: In “Underwater,” Norah Price (Stewart) is on a team of underwater researchers who must fight for their safety after an earthquake destroys their lab.

Although some critics panned the film for its forgettable and incoherent plot, others found it to be a fun action flick.

James Berardinelli wrote for ReelViews, “‘Underwater’ will likely satisfy audiences who go in with appropriately established expectations because, for what it is, the film is solidly entertaining.”

She starred as Bella for the last time in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” (2012).

Summit Entertainment Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.’

Critic score: 49%

Summary: In the finale of the mega-franchise, Bella (Stewart) must be turned into a vampire in order to survive the birth of her daughter with Edward (Pattinson). When the powerful Volturi coven finds out what they have done, Bella must learn how to quench her thirst and control her newfound powers so that she can help the Cullens defeat them.

Although many critics thought this was the best of the franchise, others still saw it as a bizarre and overdramatic fantasy film.

“The final ‘Twilight’ movie, bizarrely actionless for much of its length, may be the longest whimper in Rom-Goth history. Even the title weakens the will to live,” wrote Nigel Andrews for the Financial Times.

Stewart originated the role of Bella in “Twilight” (2008).

Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.

Critic score: 49%

Summary: The first movie in the series follows Bella Swan (Stewart) as she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, and falls in love with a vampire (Pattinson) who belongs to a well-intentioned coven.

Critics were divided, with some praising it for staying true to what it was – a teen fantasy-romance – and others calling it a joke.

As Anthony Quinn wrote for the Independent, “It gets a little silly, at times, particularly in the special-effects department, but Stewart and Pattinson are a quite mesmerising pair, and their twitchy, sidelong glances play out a duet of unspoken yearning that might just get under your skin.”

She was Snow White in “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012).

Universal Pictures Kristen Stewart as Snow White.

Critic score: 49%

Summary: A dark and fantastical retelling of “Snow White,” the movie shows Snow White (Stewart) as a strong character who’s able to save herself. She’s forced to take on a huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) who is sent to kill her.

Critics were confused by this dark retelling, and not even a strong cast and impressive special effects could save the film.

Scott Bowells wrote for USA Today, “Stunningly shot and inconsistently acted and written, ‘Snow White’ has enough visual fireworks to keep the film afloat, even if star Kristen Stewart can’t get out of ‘Twilight’ mode.”

She was Zoe in “What Just Happened?” (2008).

Magnolia Pictures Kristen Stewart and Robert De Niro in ‘What Just Happened?’

Critic score: 50%

Summary: Inspired by a true story, “What Just Happened?” centres on ageing Hollywood producer Ben (Robert De Niro) who is trying to juggle his messy personal life and his struggling career. Stewart starred in the film as Ben’s daughter, Zoe.

Despite its interesting source material, the film left some critics a little disappointed.

“Movies about Hollywood are as common as Jolie babies, and there have been broader, funnier, meaner takes on the business than this one,” wrote Roger Moore for the Orlando Sentinel. “But this Barry Levinson version of real-life producer Art Linson’s memoir is more movie-savvy than any of them.”

She played Sam in “The Safety of Objects” (2001).

IFC Films Kristen Stewart in ‘The Safety of Objects.’

Critic score: 50%

Summary: “The Safety of Objects” is a take on suburban life that interweaves the lives of several families. When Paul Gold (Joshua Jackson) falls into a coma, those connections become even more poignant. Stewart plays the daughter of Paul’s ex-lover.

Some critics found the story moving, but others found it too confusing and depressing for its own good.

Andrew Sarris wrote for The Observer, “I had a hard time keeping track of the members of each family from one jagged scene to the next, especially since no one says or does anything particularly interesting.”

She starred in “Charlie’s Angels” (2019).

Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube Kristen Stewart in ‘Charlie’s Angels.’

Critic score: 51%

Summary: The reboot introduces the next generation of angels (Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska) who are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend as part of his international investigative agency.

The franchise has never received much love from critics, but the 2019 film was lifted a little by Stewart’s performance.

“Stewart’s unexpected casting here, in a frothy action comedy, injects the movie with a shot of much-needed unpredictability. Of all the Angels, she works the hardest, ensuring that the movie isn’t forgettable,” wrote Mark Lieberman for The Washington Post.

She was in “Welcome to the Rileys” (2010).

Samuel Goldwyn Films/Destination Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Welcome to the Rileys.’

Critic score: 54%

Summary: “Welcome to the Rileys” tells the story of a couple (James Gandolfini and Melissa Leo) struggling to cope after the death of their daughter.

Stewart played Mallory, a runaway who helps to bring them back together.

Some critics thought the film lacked depth, but others found it intriguing and praised the performances of its leading actors.

“Stewart’s strung-out, frowzy performance is a timely reminder that the girl can act, but despite strong work from all three leads, the facile screenplay runs out of things to say fairly quickly,” wrote Robbie Collin for The Telegraph.

She played Lila in “Undertow” (2004).

MGM Kristen Stewart in ‘Undertow.’

Critic score: 55%

Summary: In “Undertow,” John (Dermot Mulroney) moves with his two sons (Jamie Bell and Devon Alan) to a pig farm in rural Georgia after the death of his wife. When John’s long-lost brother (Josh Lucas) returns from prison, he opens old wounds that ultimately force John’s sons to run away from home.

Stewart had a supporting role in the film as Lila.

Critics seemed to agree that the first half of the movie was worth watching, but that it lost itself in the second half.

Moira MacDonald wrote for The Seattle Times, “Though at times tough going because of its violence and seeming hopelessness, the film has a genuine emotional pull.”

She played Savannah in “J.T. LeRoy” (2019).

Universal Pictures Kristen Stewart in ‘J.T. LeRoy.’

Critic score: 55%

Summary: Based on a true story, “J.T. LeRoy” centres on writer Savannah Knoop (Stewart) who takes on the fake literary persona, J.T. LeRoy, that her sister-in-law (Laura Dern) made up.

Some critics thought the film was lacking in plot, but others thought that it stayed true to its source material.

As Barry Hertz wrote for The Globe and Mail, “Yet despite the efforts of its stars and the inherent juiciness of its source material, the film falls flat when it should bounce with surreal glee.”

Stewart was Georgia in “The Cake Eaters” (2007).

7-57 Releasing Kristen Stewart in ‘The Cake Eaters,’

Critic score: 64%

Summary: “The Cake Eaters” is about a small town where everyone knows everything about each other, except who they’re sleeping with. Georgia (Stewart), a teen who has a disease that affects her nervous system, is determined to lose her virginity before she physically can’t anymore.

The performances by the leading actors inspired higher ratings from critics than the film’s somewhat forgettable plot.

Stephen Holden wrote for The New York Times, “Superior acting elevates a small, overcrowded ensemble piece set in rural upstate New York into something a little deeper.”

She was in “Lizzie” (2018).

Roadside Attractions Kristen Stewart in ‘Lizzie’

Critic score: 66%

Summary: Based on the story of the Borden murders, “Lizzie” sheds new light on an American mystery yet to truly be solved. When Lizzie’s (Chloë Sevigny) relationship with her family’s maid Bridget (Stewart) leads to an unthinkable act of violence, no one knows who to blame.

Despite the best attempts from the cast, critics were divided on the success of the historical thriller.

“We wait in vain for ‘Lizzie’ to do something truly surprising with this oft-told tale. But it’s worth a look if only for the two central performances,” wrote Moira MacDonald for The Seattle Times.

She starred in “The Yellow Handkerchief” (2010).

Samuel Goldwyn Films William Hurt and Kristen Stewart in ‘The Yellow Handkerchief.’

Critic score: 66%

Summary: Ultimately a love story, “The Yellow Handkerchief” revolves around two teens – Gordy (Eddie Redmayne) and Martine (Stewart) – who are driving away from home when they pick up an ex-criminal.

Some critics were moved by the intimate love story, but others thought the film was lacking.

As David Edelstein wrote for New York Magazine, “The first half of ‘The Yellow Handkerchief’ is the half-movie of the year, and the rest isn’t bad – just more sentimental, more ordinary.”

She was Joan in “The Runaways” (2010).

River Road Entertainment Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart in ‘The Runaways.’

Critic score: 70%

Summary: The biographical drama “The Runaways” traces the young lives of Joan Jett (Stewart) and Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning) as they rise to fame in their all-girl punk band.

Critics praised the strong performances by the leading actresses, but many felt that the plot lacked substance.

Tom Huddleston wrote for Time Out, “The result is an entertaining mess: lively and stylish, but frustratingly inconsequential.”

Stewart was in “Café Society” (2016).

Lionsgate Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell in ‘Café Society.’

Critic score: 71%

Summary: In the 1930s period film “Café Society,” Vonnie (Stewart) is caught in a love triangle between Phil (Steve Carrell), her married boss, and his, nephew Bobby (Eisenberg). As the story progresses, more love interests are introduced and the characters are forced to make a choice between lovers.

Despite Woody Allen’s best attempts, “Café Society” left many critics unimpressed.

“‘I’m kind of half-bored, half-fascinated,’ Eisenberg tells his bro over the long-distance line, and the sentiment could also apply to the movie – although Storaro’s sumptuous cinematography makes even its mundane moments enchanting,” wrote Peter Howell for The Toronto Star.”

She played Cole in “Camp X-Ray” (2014).

IFC Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Camp X-Ray.’

Critic score: 75%

Summary: In “Camp X-Ray,” Cole (Stewart), a military guard at Guantanamo Bay, forms an unlikely bond with a prisoner (Peyman Moaadi).

Some critics found the film shallow, but others praised the leading performances.

“‘Camp X-Ray’ raises quite a few fascinating questions about power, sexism, and war, yet fails to explore them in any real depth,” wrote Tirdad Derakhshani for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

She starred in “Panic Room” (2002).

Columbia Pictures Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster in ‘Panic Room.’

Critic score: 75%

Summary: “Panic Room” follows a divorced woman (Jodie Foster) settling into a new home with her daughter (Stewart). Soon, they’re forced to take shelter in the hidden panic room in their new house when an intruder breaks in.

Some critics thought of the film as an “above-average thriller.”

Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times, “Once we sense ‘Panic Room’ isn’t going to cheat, it gathers in tension, because the characters are operating out of their own resources, and that makes them the players, not the pawns.”

She played Lisa in “Zathura: A Space Adventure” (2005).

Columbia Pictures Josh Hutcherson and Kristen Stewart in ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure.’

Critic score: 76%

Summary: “Zathura: A Space Adventure,” based on the sequel novel to “Jumanji,” follows two brothers (Jonah Bobo and Josh Hutcherson) who play an intergalactic board game that comes to life and puts them and their sister (Stewart) in danger. The closer they get to finishing the game, the more dangerous the obstacles become.

Most critics found the film enjoyable, if a little derivative of “Jumanji.”

Lisa Rose wrote for The Newark Star-Ledger, “‘Zathura’ serves up kid-friendly sci-fi thrills, along with a little nostalgia for grownups. Its low-tech special effects are a refreshing departure from the CG norm.”

She was Maureen in “Personal Shopper” (2017).

IFC Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Personal Shopper.’

Critic score: 81%

Summary: In “Personal Shopper,” Maureen (Stewart), a personal shopper for celebrities, discovers talents as a medium after her twin brother dies.

Most critics found a lot to praise in the film, especially Stewart’s leading performance.

“It’s a bit crackpot as drama, but ‘Personal Shopper’ has such controlled burn, such depth of feeling around this topic of grief, and such an aching performance from Stewart, that it hardly matters that it doesn’t quite make sense. Logic is over-rated,” wrote Paul Byrnes for The Sydney Morning Herald.

She played Tracy in “Into the Wild” (2007).

Paramount Vantage Kristen Stewart in ‘Into the Wild.’

Critic score: 83%

Summary: Based on the book by Jon Krakauer, “Into the Wild” tells the story of Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch) who goes to Denali National Park in Alaska in search of adventure to contrast his privileged life. Along the way, he meets people like Tracy (Stewart) who shape his journey.

Praised as an American classic by several critics, “Into the Wild” received high ratings.

Amy Biancolli wrote for the Houston Chronicle, “Without diminishing the deep transcendentalist yearnings of its young hero, ‘Into the Wild’ builds to a climax of profound human connectedness, profound human pain.”

She starred alongside Julianne Moore in “Still Alice” (2015).

Sony Pictures Classics Kristen Stewart in ‘Still Alice.’

Critic score: 85%

Summary: “Still Alice” centres on Dr. Alice Howland (Julianne Moore), a successful professor and mother who’s diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, a progressive memory disorder.

Stewart played her youngest daughter in the Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning film.

Rene Rodriguez wrote for the Miami Herald, “The movie is harrowing, as any story about Alzheimer’s should be, but Moore gives it an extra layer of gravity and heartbreaking inevitability.”

Stewart played Em in “Adventureland” (2009).

Miramax Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg in ‘Adventureland.’

Critic score: 88%

Summary: “Adventureland” takes place in an amusement park where James (Eisenberg) and Em (Stewart) are stuck working for the summer.

The comedy won over many critics with its funny script and down-to-earth characters.

Toby Young wrote for The Times, “The whole enterprise is infused with a quality of feeling, an integrity, that is rare in such a commercial film.”

Stewart was praised for her performance in “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2015).

IFC FIlms Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart in ‘Clouds of Sils Maria.’

Critic score: 90%

Summary: In “Clouds of Sils Maria,” Valentine (Stewart), the assistant to a famous, ageing actress Maria (Juliette Binoche), is often the voice of reason and the only person who Maria can verbally joust with. The two take off to the Alps region of Sils Maria to prepare for the actress’s next role.

Critics praised Stewart’s performance, which won her a French César Award.

“It meditates long and hard on questions of age, sincerity, celebrity and love, piling irony on irony. And it features a remarkably natural performance by Kristen Stewart that’s so unastounding it’s astounding,” wrote Tom Long for The Detroit News.

She was in “Certain Women” (2016), her highest-rated film.

IFC Films Kristen Stewart in ‘Certain Women.’

Critic score: 91%

Summary: Based on the short stories by Maile Meloy, “Certain Women” focuses on the intersecting lives of three seemingly unconnected women (Stewart, Dern, and Michelle Williams) living in a small town.

Critics praised the raw, heartbreaking drama and the strong performances of its leading actresses.

Bruce DeMara wrote for The Toronto Star, “This is not a film of big revelations or ready-made solutions. It’s gentle and finely executed storytelling about ordinary people longing for connection and meaning as they face the challenges of another day.”

