Every single Kristen Stewart movie, ranked by critics

Stewart’s lowest-rated film is “Cold Creek Manor” (2003).

Summary: In “Cold Creek Manor,” Kristen (Stewart) and her parents (Dennis Quaid and Sharon Stone) move into a new, rundown house that seems like the perfect place to renovate. But the house is actually holding a dark secret.

The movie is a mystery-thriller but critics found it dull and cliché, with some calling it “too predictable and contrived to generate suspense.”

Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone, “The only things haunting this movie are clichés.”