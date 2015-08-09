This Goldman Sachs alum is helping stay-at-home mums find work

www.linkedin.com Kristen Koh Goldstein, founder of BackOps

After more than a decade in finance, one Goldman Sachs alumnus decided working and raising a family wasn’t a zero-sum game. And it didn’t have to be for other mums, either.

Kristen Koh Goldstein set up California-based HR and payroll outsourcer BackOps five years ago. The startup connects qualified mums (and others) to small businesses looking to outsource back-office functions such as bookkeeping, payroll and talent management.

“It works for mums working from home around the needs of young children and school schedules,” Goldstein said. “We started with mums, but ended up with some dads and a bunch of millennials with no kids too.”

It’s a smart take on a concept that’s not necessarily unique in Silicon Valley. Startup Shuddle has been putting mums to work running a more kid-friendly version of Uber.

BackOps has so far raised more than $US10 million from its star-studded advisor list. This includes Shervin Pishevar, Naval Ravikant, Zynga CEO Marc Pincus and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin. Google Ventures and CrunchFund are also backers. Goldstein and BackOps are currently in the market for a re-up on fundraising.

According to an interview with StrictlyVC, a newsletter publication, the company has doubled revenue year-over-year since its 2010 launch.

Goldstein told Business Insider the company is profitable now. She declined to give specifics on financials, however.

