Kristen Bell made a winter fashion statement by wearing 3 colourful coats in one day

Raymond Hall/Getty Images Kristen Bell visits Good Morning America on Tuesday.

It might be frigid in New York City, but that hasn’t stopped Kristen Bell from promoting “Frozen 2” in style.

The actor arrived in the Big Apple early this week and visited Good Morning America on Tuesday. She arrived wearing a two-toned coat from Bouguessa, which had two small pockets and a blue belt wrapped around the waist. It paired perfectly with her black sunglasses and red leather boots.

At the time of this post, the blue-and-maroon coat retails for $US1,345.

Later that day, she stepped out in yet another colourful jacket. This time, she paired a $US2,670 leather jacket from Rochas with matching boots, oversized sunglasses, and an orange bag.

A representative for Rochas confirmed to Insider that her entire look was created by the designer.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images Kristen Bell wore three different coats on Tuesday.

Bell also visited the Upper West Side on Tuesday and wore an $US850 Nanushka coat with two oversized pockets. She paired the jacket with a magenta shirt, magenta pants, and baby-pink heels.

She also wore sunglasses with colourful lenses, as she did with her other two outfits.

Gotham/Getty Images Kristen Bell paired each of her ensembles with statement sunglasses.

With more than a week to go until “Frozen 2” hits theatres, only time will tell if Bell will wear more colourful coats in celebration.

