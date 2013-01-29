Kristen Bell Sues Hollywood Restaurant Over $20K Investment

Kristen Bell will not be dining at L’Scorpion anytime soon.

mum-to-Be Kristen Bell is currently worrying about more than just baby. According to reports, Bell and four other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against L’ Scorpion, a small tequila bar and lounge located in Los Angeles.



In July 2005, Bell invested $20,000 dollars into L’Scorpion.

Bell and the other investors were supposed to receive five-per cent of the restaurants profits in trade for their investment — but Bell is claiming it never happened.

Since the bar’s opening in 2006, it has reportedly made a modest profit of $30,000. However according to the lawsuit, Bell, and the others involved, do not believe they have recieved their fair share of that money.

The law suit is claiming both breach of contact and breach of fiduciary duty.

Bell, who most recently stars in Sundance hit “The Lifeguard” is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend and “Parenthood” star, Dax Shepard.

Here what the family probably won’t be eating anytime soon:

