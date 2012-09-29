Target Enlists Kristen Bell For Retailer's First Online Mini-Series

Kristen Bell will star in Target’s giant mini-series commercial.

Photo: Getty

Target meets Hollywood?The retail chain is releasing a three-episode online mini series “Falling for You” starring actress Kristen Bell as an ad exec.



And, if you like something you see on the show, more than 100 products featured will be on sale until November.

Target also featured heavy product placement in its controversial sponsored New Yorker issue from 2005.

The series will begin airing online October 2.

Check out a preview for the show below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: How PSY Went From K-Pop Sensation To International Infatuation >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.