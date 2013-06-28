Kristen Bell Proposes to Dax Shepard On Twitter After DOMA Decision

Shepard and Bell will tie the knot now that their friends can.

Kristen Bell popped the question to long-time boyfriend Dax Shepard on Wednesday following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the defence of Marriage Act.



The couple, who have been technically engaged since 2010, very publicly decided to wait to get married until same-sex couples could.

It all unfolded on Twitter.

The proposal:

The answer:

And the celebration begins:

DOMA is dead. Prop 8 is dead. Now let’s bring my big, gay marriage to @IMKristenBell to Life!!!! — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) June 26, 2013

Bell, who will star in the Kickstarter-funded film adaptation of “Veronica Mars,” and “Parenthood” actor Shepard defended their reasoning during a CNN interview last year. It wasn’t a PR stunt, they said.

“We’re not going to have a party and invite our friends, half of whom can’t do that thing we’re doing. We’re not going to ask them to come celebrate a right they don’t have,” Shepard said. “That’s just tacky!”

“I don’t believe in standing in the way of love, and I want to stand up for that right,” Bell said.

Watch the clip:



The adorable re-engagement comes as no surprise from the pair, who tweeted their first child’s birth announcement in March of this year.

And Bell’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012 already proved they’re the perfect couple. If you’re one of the 16 million who haven’t seen Bell’s sloth meltdown on YouTube, watch below.

