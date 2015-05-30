Kristen Bell perfectly live-tweeted her awkward UberPool ride

On Thursday, actress Kristen Bell accidentally ordered an UberPool — a carpooling option on the Uber app — when she actually intended to order a private car.

She live-tweeted the resulting experience to her 1.79 million followers.

Didn’t know @uber had a carpool option, but my driver just pulled over and said “gotta pick someone else up”. this should be fun.

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

She was just a little confused.

come to think of it, i did press “pool” but i thought it was a fun summer reference. like how @google changes fonts to celebrate holidays.

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

But the real fun for Bell’s Twitter followers began once another passenger got in the car.

noone is talking. this silence is the only thing more awkward than if all of us were talking. #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

if I’m not home in 10 minutes pls call the police and tell them i was last seen in a honda accord with 2 males mutes. #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

Breaking News: one of them is singing. “take my hand, well make it swear. uhhhUUHH! livin on a prayer!” #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

He appears to know all the words to the verses as well. pretty impressive. #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

Bell was apparently so bored during the ride that she started making bad jokes.

just passed a guy in a bullet proof vest. or half a star wars costume. couldn’t tell. #ubercarpool pic.twitter.com/7vZIc3s0Ij

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

on repels bullets the other repels women. #ZING #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

But back to the ride…

not sure where the other rider is headed but were getting close to my house. then it occurs to me “WHAT IF HES COMING OVER?” #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

OK he’s opening the door and getting out. a little too close to this garbage can for my taste. #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

All’s well that ends well.

alright I’m pulling up safe and sound. thank you for the ride, emanuel. it was full of surprises. #ubercarpool

— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) May 28, 2015

And her fans loved being along for the ride.

NOW WATCH: Uber has a new ad that promises to change everything about the food delivery game



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.