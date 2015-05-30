Kristen Bell perfectly live-tweeted her awkward UberPool ride

Aly Weisman
Kristen BellKevin Winter/Getty Images

On Thursday, actress Kristen Bell accidentally ordered an UberPool —  a carpooling option on the Uber app —  when she actually intended to order a private car. 

She live-tweeted the resulting experience to her 1.79 million followers.

 She was just a little confused.

But the real fun for Bell’s Twitter followers began once another passenger got in the car.

Bell was apparently so bored during the ride that she started making bad jokes.

But back to the ride…

All’s well that ends well.

And her fans loved being along for the ride.

