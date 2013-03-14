Kristen Bell Raising $2M On Kickstarter To Make A 'Veronica Mars' Movie

Before Kristen Bell was known as the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actress who loves sloths, she played the title character on the CW’s cult favourite show “Veronica Mars.”Since the show was canceled in 2007 after three years on the air, fans have been begging to bring back Bell and her kick-butt cast mates.



Show creator Rob Thomas was listening and on Wednesday, posted a campaign to Kickstarter in hopes of raising $2 million in 30 days to make a “Veronica Mars” movie.

The entire original cast is on board, and even made the below video asking for fans’ help.

Photo: Kicktstarter

The campaign has already raised almost a million dollars and is encouraging fans to donate by pledging rewards for certain amounts — ranging from a copy of the script for $10 to a role in the film for $10,000. Warner Bros. has promised to handle distribution and publicity if Bell and co. can raise the cash in time.

If they get the funds, the low-budget movie would start production this summer, and hit theatres in 2014 for a limited time before getting released on digital platforms.

“Kristen and I met with the Warner Bros brass, and they agreed to allow us to take this shot,” show creator Thomas wrote on the project’s fundraising page. “They were extremely cool about it, as a matter of fact. Their reaction was, if you can show there’s enough fan interest to warrant a movie, we’re on board.”

Watch Bell and her cast mates “Veronica Mars” video pitch below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.