Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Announce Birth Of Baby With Funny Tweets

Engaged couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard welcomed a baby girl Wednesday, named Lincoln Bell Shepard.



To announce their bundle of joy, the new parents wasted no time taking the opportunity to make a joke.

Bell tweeted:

My new roomate poops her pants and doesn’t pay rent…basically @daxshepard1 pre-sobriety :) welcome baby Lincoln xo — Kristen Bell(@IMKristenBell) March 28, 2013

Bell has said of her reformed fiancé: “You couldn’t find two more extremes. He used to be a drug addict, and I don’t know if I’ve even seen cocaine at a party, let alone done it. When I found out that my Prince Charming has gone on five-day benders where no one could find him, I was like, ‘Wait, what?'”

But sobriety hasn’t changed Shepard’s sense of humour. The new dad also tweeted the baby news:

Lincoln Bell Shepard is here. She has mum’s beauty and dad’s obsession with breasts. Hooray!!! — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) March 28, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.