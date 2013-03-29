Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Announce Birth Of Baby With Funny Tweets

Aly Weisman

Engaged couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard welcomed a baby girl Wednesday, named Lincoln Bell Shepard.

To announce their bundle of joy, the new parents wasted no time taking the opportunity to make a joke.

Bell tweeted:

Bell has said of her reformed fiancé: “You couldn’t find two more extremes. He used to be a drug addict, and I don’t know if I’ve even seen cocaine at a party, let alone done it. When I found out that my Prince Charming has gone on five-day benders where no one could find him, I was like, ‘Wait, what?'”

But sobriety hasn’t changed Shepard’s sense of humour. The new dad also tweeted the baby news:

