Chart shows just how good Kristaps Porzingis has been so far

Kristaps Porzingis has only played 20 games in his NBA career, but so far, his numbers suggest that this is just the beginning of a Hall of Fame career.

This season — and keep in mind that Porzingis was considered a project, 2-3 years away from being ready to compete in the NBA — Porzingis is averaging 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. His game has also produced a 20.5 player efficiency rating (PER), a stat that measures a player’s overall per-minute production.

How good is that? Here is the list of rookies who were at least 7-feet tall and posted a 20.0 or better PER during their rookie season. That’s a lot of Hall of Famers and not a single bust in the group. It should also be noted that Porzingis, Shaquille O’Neal, and fellow rookie Karl Anthony Towns, are the only players on the list who were under 22-years old their rookie season (all three are or were 20).

NOW WATCH: LeBron James just signed the biggest endorsement deal in Nike history



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.