LeBron James called Kristaps Porzingis' ejection from the Dallas Mavericks' first NBA playoff game 'bogus as hell'

Getty/Steve Dykes/Chris Graythen LeBron James and Kristaps Porzingis.

LeBron James called Kristaps Porzingis’ ejection in the Dallas Mavericks’ first NBA playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers “bogus as hell.”

Porzingis was ejected in the third quarter following a seemingly tame confrontation with Marcus Morris Sr., which resulted in Porzingis’ being called for his second technical foul.

“Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!!,” James said on Twitter. “Cmon man.”

The Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki also tweeted: “That ejection is super soft.”

“Bogus as hell.”

The Mavs forward Porzingis, making his playoffs debut, was ejected in the third quarter after a seemingly tame confrontation with Marcus Morris Sr. that resulted in Porzingis’ being called for his second technical foul.

Porzingis stepped up to Morris after the Clippers forward wrapped his arms around Luka Doncic, after which Morris then pushed Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis just got his second tech after he… well he really didn’t do much of anything pic.twitter.com/C3oXglpM0H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 18, 2020

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. ????????‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

James wasn’t the only NBA star to slam Porzingis’ ejection,with the Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki also tweeting: “That ejection is super soft.”

Dallas went on to win the game 118-110, after which Porzingis said, according to ESPN: “I saw him getting into Luka’s face and I didn’t like that.

“That’s why I reacted. That’s a smart, smart thing to do from their part. I’ve just got to be smarter and control my emotions the next time.”

Morris, who was also given a technical foul for his part in the confrontation, added that he didn’t think the run-in justified action on either side.

“I didn’t think it was much of nothing, honestly,” he said. “I think Luka thought that I was being, I guess, extra physical or something, but if you look at the film, I actually wasn’t doing anything.

“I didn’t think it was enough to get technical fouls. I wish that Porzingis played because it’s playoffs, man – nobody should get thrown out in playoffs. I know that really hurt their team. Not my fault, but I didn’t think it was that serious.”

Dallas takes on the Clippers in game two of the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.

