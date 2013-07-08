This Google Marketing Exec Took Some Of The Most Dramatic Early Pictures Of That S.F. Plane Crash

Krista Seiden of Google

Google product marketing manager Krista Seiden was on her way from San Francisco to Phoenix yesterday when she tweeted, “Hmm, seems my life has revolved around airports recently.”

And then the Asiana Boeing 777 crash landed at San Francisco International airport — right in front of her.

She took some of the most dramatic early images of the crash, which she gave us permission to use.

Her fast-thinking — and her mobile phone camera — got her onto CBC News.

Here are her tweets and images, as they happened.



