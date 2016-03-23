Krispy Kreme whiffed on revenue and the stock is sliding

Bob Bryan

Doughnut-maker Krispy Kreme had a slight miss on revenue expectations and the stock is sliding.

While the company reported an adjusted earnings per share of $0.22 versus analysts expectations of $0.21 for the fourth quarter, revenue came in light at $130.4 million against analyst expectations of $131.3 million.

In response to the earnings, the stock is trading down nearly 6% after-hours.

More to come…

