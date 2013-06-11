You Can Get A Krispy Kreme Sloppy Joe Sandwich In California

A chef at the San Diego County Fair created a sloppy joe sandwich with a Krispy Kreme bun.



It’s unclear whether it will ever be available in restaurants, writes Mary Beth Quirk at The Consumerist. But the fair runs through July 4, so if you’re hoping to try the sweet and savory concoction, visit before then.

The sandwich is being sold at the fair by Chicken Charlie’s, located in Del Mar, Calif.

It’s made with ground beef, onions, and other spices. The bun is made from a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Last week, Dunkin’ doughnuts started selling a breakfast sandwich that features bacon, egg, and cheese on a doughnut bun.

Ryan Broderick at Buzzfeed posted more photos of the Krispy Kreme sloppy joe.

