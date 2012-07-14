Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating Its 75th Birthday With Lots Of Free doughnuts

Photo: Krispy Kreme

Free Slurpee day at 7-11 has sadly come and gone, but there’s still some time to get your sugar fix before the week ends.Today Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 75th birthday by offering a dozen doughnuts with the purchase of a dozen for only 75 cents. That’s not a bad deal if you’re not on a diet. (Find your local store here.)



In honour of its 75th shindig, the store has released three festive-looking doughnuts: White Iced, Chocolate Iced or Strawberry Iced. We prefer to stick with the classic that made the company famous, Original Glazed, but the others will be available for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme started in the summer 1937 when its founder decided to whip up a sweet-smelling recipe he’d received from a New Orleans French chef. The chain expanded in the 1950s and now has more than 600 stores worldwide.

